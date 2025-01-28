Cranfield University Partners with Scared So What Ltd to Pioneer Personal Change Management

Cranfield University has awarded a prestigious visiting fellowship to Dr Grant Van Ulbrich, the visionary founder of Scared So What Ltd (SSW). This partnership will allow Dr Van Ulbrich to contribute to Cranfield’s Masters programmes, bringing groundbreaking insights to students.

Through this collaboration, SSW’s innovative Personal Change Management (PCM) model and technology will be introduced into academic curricula for the first time. This milestone marks a significant development in leadership and transformation education, setting a new standard for university-level instruction in the field.

Dr Van Ulbrich, an internationally recognised author, TEDx speaker, and sales transformation coach, developed the Scared So What personal change model to help individuals and organisations effectively navigate personal transformation. Renowned for its practical applications, the PCM model empowers users to approach change with confidence and clarity. By incorporating SSW’s PCM into its programmes, Cranfield University aims to equip future leaders with the tools needed to address today’s complex global challenges.

Speaking about the fellowship, Dr Van Ulbrich said: “Personal change is the foundation of effective leadership and organisational change and transformation success. The SSW PCM model equips individuals with the tools to understand and navigate their own journeys of transformation, which in turn fosters resilience, adaptability, and innovation. I am deeply honoured to collaborate with Cranfield University, a pioneer in executive education, to bring this cutting-edge model to the next generation of leaders.”

The SSW PCM model, which features prominently in Dr Van Ulbrich’s acclaimed book Transforming Sales Management: Lead Sales Teams Through Change, and his widely celebrated TEDx talk, How Can You Manage Personal Change, has already revolutionised industries by helping leaders align personal growth with organisational objectives. Cranfield students will now have exclusive access to these methodologies, offering them a unique blend of theory and practice in leadership and change management.

Andrew Hough of Cranfield University expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Cranfield has always been at the forefront of innovation in education and research. By using Dr Van Ulbrich’s Personal Change Management model Scared So What in our programmes, we are providing our students with an unparalleled opportunity to master the dynamics of personal and organisational transformation. This collaboration embodies our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to real-world challenges.”

Dr Van Ulbrich’s career spans over two decades, including his transformative leadership in the cruise industry and his service as a U.S. Navy veteran. Recognised globally by platforms such as Forbes, MSN, Your Business, The Guardian, and named Cover Entrepreneur’s 2024 Person of the Year, he continues to inspire professionals worldwide.

The fellowship, which commenced in December 2024, will offer Cranfield students hands-on learning opportunities, real-world case studies, and access to cutting-edge technologies designed to cultivate the skills needed to lead impactful change in their careers and beyond.

For more information on this collaboration and Scared So What’s offerings, visit www.scaredsowhat.com.