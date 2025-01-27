Newcastle Tech Firm ION Achieves £5.5m Sales Growth Through Sage Intacct

ION, a thriving tech company headquartered in Gosforth Great Park, has achieved remarkable growth in 2024, securing £5.5 million in new contract sales. This milestone underscores ION’s position as a pioneer in education finance, helping schools and colleges make the most of their resources to enhance learning outcomes. Since joining Sage Intacct as one of its earliest UK partners in 2019, ION has become a leader in education technology. By delivering bespoke financial management solutions for schools, multi-academy trusts (MATs), and colleges, the company has been tackling the persistent challenges of underfunding in education. Operating near Sage’s headquarters in the North East, ION is an excellent example of the region’s vibrant tech ecosystem, combining innovation with a strong focus on addressing real-world challenges. Award-Winning Excellence In 2024, ION was recognised as the Sage Intacct Industry Specialist Partner of the Year, cementing its place as a leader in delivering financial solutions to the education sector. This accolade builds on the company’s 2023 win as Sage Partner of the Year UKI, highlighting ION’s expertise in supporting education providers with transformative technology. Accelerated Growth and Regional Impact Driven by its mission to create meaningful change, ION expanded its Gosforth Great Park headquarters this year to accommodate its growing team of 30 employees—one of the UK’s largest groups of trained Sage implementation specialists. This investment underscores ION’s deep roots in the North East and its commitment to nurturing local talent while driving regional economic growth. Innovative Partnerships and Sustainability Focus ION’s growth extends beyond its own team. In 2024, the company formed high-profile partnerships with leading MATs and colleges across the UK, while also hosting webinars and thought leadership initiatives to address the unique financial challenges faced by education leaders. The company’s dedication to sustainability and community impact shines through its Hardware Recycling Initiative, which donates preloved laptops to local schools and non-profit organisations. These efforts reflect ION’s belief that innovation in education finance should benefit not only institutions but also their communities. Looking Ahead to 2025 As ION sets its sights on the future, the company plans to expand its market reach, deepen its partnerships, and continue to empower education providers with the tools they need to thrive. With a culture rooted in collaboration and innovation, ION is poised to drive even greater impact in the years to come. “2024 has been a transformative year for ION,” said Rob Mathieson, CEO of ION. “Our success stems from our incredible team and the customers who trust us to innovate and deliver solutions that make a difference. Together, we’re shaping the future of education finance.” From its headquarters in the heart of the North East, ION is not just leading the way in education technology – it’s proving that small businesses can make a big impact, driving innovation, sustainability, and positive change across the sector.