Entire Holwell Foundry Site by Saint-Gobain PAM Goes to Auction with NCM Auctions

Saint-Gobain PAM UK has enlisted NCM Auctions to manage the full clearance and asset recovery of its historic Holwell Works foundry located in Melton Mowbray. The Yorkshire-based auction and asset management experts will handle the decommissioning and sale of equipment across the entire site.

The Holwell foundry, established in the 1870s, has been a cornerstone of Melton Mowbray’s industrial heritage for over 150 years, known for producing high-quality access covers and gully gratings for infrastructure sectors. The closure follows the relocation of production to Saint-Gobain PAM’s facility in Blénod, France, a move that is expected to halve the carbon footprint of the company’s road ironwork products and support its customers’ net zero goals.

Under the contract, NCM will oversee a complete clearance programme at Holwell Works. This includes decommissioning the site and recovering asset value through a mix of online auctions and private treaty sales. The process is being carried out with full adherence to environmental and safety regulations, highlighting Saint-Gobain PAM’s commitment to responsible site management.

The auction will include machinery from the entire nine-acre site, such as melting and moulding equipment, finishing lines, workshops, and scrap recovery systems.

The online catalogue showcases a diverse range of specialist foundry tools, including induction furnaces, dip ovens, robotic welders, manipulators, and overhead magnet cranes. It also features lathes, milling machines, compressors, hoppers, conveyors, and much more.

In keeping with its sustainability principles, Saint-Gobain PAM aims to repurpose or recycle as much equipment as possible. This approach supports local communities, businesses, and charities while reducing landfill waste, reflecting the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

Amy Rutherford, Partnership Lead at NCM, commented: “This contract award from Saint-Gobain PAM represents a significant milestone for NCM Auctions and reinforces our position as a trusted and leading partner for specialised industrial site clearances like the Holwell Works site.

“Saint-Gobain PAM’s commitment to sustainability aligns with our approach, where valuable resources are repurposed, recycled and reintegrated into the circular economy.

“Due to the size and scale of this site, the auction includes hundreds of assets, from specialist foundry and steelmaking lines to industrial machinery that will be suitable for a wide variety of manufacturing applications. We’ve already had a lot of interest from overseas buyers.”

Bidding for the auction ends from 1pm on Thursday, 20 February, with Private Treaty offers also being accepted. To arrange a viewing or request further information, contact NCM on 01302 898260 or email the team.

View the online auction and register to bid here