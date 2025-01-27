Oakheart Property Opens Fifth Branch in Chelmsford, Expanding Its Reach Across Essex

Oakheart Property, a rapidly growing and innovative estate agency, is proud to announce the opening of its fifth branch in Chelmsford, Essex. This new location brings Oakheart’s award-winning services to the county’s capital, further establishing the company as a trusted leader in the property market.

Situated at 20 Victoria Road, the Chelmsford branch will provide a comprehensive range of services, including residential sales, lettings, and expertise from Oakheart’s newly introduced Land & New Homes division. Combining traditional estate agency principles with a forward-thinking, modern approach, the company aims to deliver exceptional customer experiences tailored to meet the needs of the local community.

A Growing Presence Across Essex & Suffolk



Colchester, Mersea Island, Sudbury, and Bury St Edmunds. This expansion reflects the company's ambitious growth strategy while maintaining its commitment to delivering outstanding service at every stage of the property journey. The Chelmsford branch joins Oakheart's established network of offices across Essex and Suffolk, including A Unique Blend of Tradition and Innovation



At Oakheart Property, clients benefit from a local, hands-on, personal service that prioritises transparency, trust, and expert advice. While rooted in these traditional values, the agency also embraces cutting-edge technology and innovative marketing strategies to ensure properties achieve maximum exposure and optimal results.

From professional photography and videography to tailored marketing campaigns across digital platforms, Oakheart’s approach is designed to meet the needs of today’s property market while maintaining the personal touch that sets it apart.

Why Choose Oakheart Property?



Oakheart Property’s success has been built on its unique selling points (USPs), which include:

Personalised Service: Every client receives tailored advice and support from experienced local property experts who understand their needs.

Local Expertise: With deep roots in Essex & Suffolk, Oakheart’s team has an unrivalled understanding of the local property market.

Modern Marketing: Cutting-edge tools such as 360 degree virtual tours, drone photography, and social media campaigns ensure properties stand out in today’s competitive market.

Community Focus: As an independent agency, Oakheart is passionate about supporting local communities and building lasting relationships with clients.

Dan Mitchell, Co-Founder of Oakheart Property said “We are thrilled to bring Oakheart to Chelmsford. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to providing an exceptional level of service while staying true to our core values. We pride ourselves on being a traditional estate agency with a modern twist—delivering expert advice with integrity while using innovative tools to achieve outstanding results for our clients. Chelmsford is a thriving city with a vibrant property market, and we’re excited to become part of this fantastic community.”