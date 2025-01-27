Oakheart Property Opens Fifth Branch in Chelmsford, Expanding Its Reach Across Essex

Oakheart Property, a rapidly growing and innovative estate agency, is proud to announce the opening of its fifth branch in Chelmsford, Essex. This new location brings Oakheart’s award-winning services to the county’s capital, further establishing the company as a trusted leader in the property market.
Situated at 20 Victoria Road, the Chelmsford branch will provide a comprehensive range of services, including residential sales, lettings, and expertise from Oakheart’s newly introduced Land & New Homes division. Combining traditional estate agency principles with a forward-thinking, modern approach, the company aims to deliver exceptional customer experiences tailored to meet the needs of the local community.
A Unique Blend of Tradition and Innovation
- Personalised Service: Every client receives tailored advice and support from experienced local property experts who understand their needs.
- Local Expertise: With deep roots in Essex & Suffolk, Oakheart’s team has an unrivalled understanding of the local property market.
- Modern Marketing: Cutting-edge tools such as 360 degree virtual tours, drone photography, and social media campaigns ensure properties stand out in today’s competitive market.
- Community Focus: As an independent agency, Oakheart is passionate about supporting local communities and building lasting relationships with clients.