UK Tech Firm Unveils Groundbreaking AI Photo Search for Homes

Today, the UK-based tech company Jitty has launched Inspiration AI, an innovative photo search tool for homes described as the first of its kind. This pioneering technology enables users to browse property listings by typing descriptive words, with no need for traditional filters. The AI then analyses property photos to deliver tailored matches.

Inspiration AI, created by Jitty – the UK’s AI-powered home-buying platform – represents a significant step forward in property searching. Rather than relying on outdated search methods, users can now explore homes that meet specific aesthetic or architectural criteria. Whether it’s a “bath in the bedroom” or “art deco interiors,” the AI scans property images to reveal homes featuring the desired designs or details.

Testers have referred to the new tool as a “home-inspiration playground,” positioning it as an ideal resource for property enthusiasts, interior design lovers, and curious browsers keen to discover unique and eye-catching properties on the market.

Graham Paterson, CEO of Jitty, commented: “Inspiration AI isn’t just another feature – it’s a completely new way to search for homes online. It’s like having a personal property finder who listens to exactly what you want to see, and finds you homes with those features. Whether that’s sea views, church conversions, or bathroom inspiration, Inspiration AI will find those homes for you. It really is a magical experience, and we’re proud to be the first property website in the world to offer it. The future of home buying is here, and we’re just getting started.”

The tool is refreshingly straightforward yet transformative. Users simply type desired styles or features into Jitty’s search bar – such as “green bathroom,” “wisteria,” or “wine cellar” – and Inspiration AI scans through thousands of property photos to find real homes matching their request.

This revolutionary feature is poised to disrupt the global property market, firmly establishing Jitty as a leader in proptech innovation.

Following the success of its earlier tools, including the Price Guide and Pre-Market features, Inspiration AI further solidifies Jitty’s mission to redefine the home-buying journey.

Beyond its simplicity, the tool offers buyers the chance to uncover hidden gems – properties that may otherwise have been overlooked using conventional search techniques. It’s a particularly exciting development for first-time buyers and those who enjoy browsing property listings for inspiration, offering a fun and engaging way to explore the housing market and discover unexpected finds.

As the first company to introduce this innovative search method, Jitty is not just staying ahead of the curve but is actively shaping the future of property searches on a global scale. This ground-breaking development is expected to attract attention worldwide, revolutionising how people search for and purchase homes.

For further details about Jitty and to explore this world-first tool, visit www.jitty.com/inspiration.