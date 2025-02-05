ZeroBounce Integrates AI into Email Warmup Tool as Email Marketing Revenue Approaches $13.6 Billion

ZeroBounce has enhanced its email warmup tool with an AI-powered assistant, designed to improve email deliverability for sales professionals. This intelligent feature provides personalised recommendations, helping users refine their warmup strategies and strengthen their sender reputation.

Email warmup is an essential step for sales teams and email marketers looking to boost deliverability rates. ZeroBounce’s email warmup tool simplifies the process, and with the introduction of its AI assistant, users can now follow expert guidance to achieve the best results.

“Email warmup can be a bit confusing for some, so we wanted to simplify the process and make it accessible to everyone,” says ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. “The new AI assistant walks users through the necessary steps to warm up their account. It saves time and helps them avoid any mistakes. We’re delighted to see how many of our customers are already embracing the tool to improve their email performance.”

The AI assistant supports new users by asking them a series of key questions to configure their email warmup settings correctly. Based on their responses, the AI recommends an optimal strategy tailored to their specific requirements.

With email marketing revenue projected to reach $13.6 billion this year, according to Statista, achieving strong inbox placement has become a top priority for brands. To establish trust with email providers, businesses need a well-structured and reliable warmup strategy.

ZeroBounce’s email warmup services provide sales professionals and businesses with the tools they need to maximise the effectiveness of their email campaigns. For more information about ZeroBounce Warmup, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/services/email-warmup.