Revolutionising Stakeholder Engagement in Schools: Welbee and Rittman Analytics Introduce AI Innovation

Welbee, a multi-award-winning provider of surveys that support trusts and schools in gathering stakeholder feedback and consolidating data, has partnered with Rittman Analytics, a specialist consultancy in AI-driven analytics. Together, they have developed an innovative proof of concept (PoC) for the Edu Intelligence™ platform.

This collaboration has led to the creation of an AI-powered assistant designed to revolutionise how schools and trusts utilise stakeholder feedback and broader data to drive meaningful change.

By integrating advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, the partnership has enhanced the way schools manage and interpret their data. Rittman Analytics has harnessed tools such as Google BigQuery and Vertex AI to provide Welbee with powerful capabilities that streamline analysis and generate actionable insights, enabling more efficient data-driven decision-making.

Key Features of the Solution:

AI-Powered Pre-Analysis: Automates the processing of survey data, delivering insights immediately upon survey closure and eliminating the need for manual analysis.

Automates the processing of survey data, delivering insights immediately upon survey closure and eliminating the need for manual analysis. Text-to-SQL Chatbot: Enables users to interact with their data using natural language queries, which are then translated into SQL commands for real-time insights—without requiring technical expertise.

Enables users to interact with their data using natural language queries, which are then translated into SQL commands for real-time insights—without requiring technical expertise. Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) Integration: Enhances survey data by incorporating contextual knowledge from Welbee’s Wellbeing Toolkit, providing comprehensive, actionable recommendations.

How Schools Benefit from These Innovations:

Faster access to insights and data-driven decision-making.

A more holistic understanding of stakeholder feedback when combined with broader school data.

A user-friendly interface that empowers educators to explore and interpret data effectively.

Tim Handley, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Welbee, commented on the impact of this collaboration:

“Working with Rittman Analytics to develop the AI capability of our new Edu Intelligence platform has been transformative for Welbee and our customers. Rittman Analytics’ expertise in AI and Google Cloud allowed us to help our customers unlock the true potential of their data, delivering faster, more actionable insights. The Rittman team has been a pleasure to work with, and they have a great level of knowledge, skill, and expertise in all things data analytics.”

This partnership aligns with Rittman Analytics’ mission to empower organisations through cutting-edge data solutions.

Mark Rittman, CEO at Rittman Analytics, added:

“Our goal was to deliver a solution that combines the best of AI and analytics to address real challenges in education. With Intelligent Ed, we’ve helped create a tool that not only simplifies data analysis, but also provides actionable insights schools can trust.”