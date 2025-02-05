INTO Research Reveals Visa Delays as a Growing Barrier for International Students

A new survey by INTO, a global leader in international education services, has highlighted that visa delays are a significant hurdle for international students seeking to study abroad.
The research, which collected responses from 2,261 students representing over 100 countries, examined the experiences of those enrolling at universities in the UK and US. The findings indicate that visa processing delays are increasingly limiting student mobility and complicating the study abroad process.
As visa scrutiny intensifies across key study destinations, the challenge of obtaining student visas is expected to persist into 2025, affecting students at various stages of their pre-enrolment journey.
The survey found that 21% of students cited visa appointment and processing delays as the main reason for delaying their university placement confirmation. This issue was especially pronounced in South Asia, where 28% of students identified it as a major challenge.
Furthermore, the impact of visa delays extended beyond enrolment. Among students who missed their university orientation, 45% attributed the delay to late visa approvals. These findings highlight the urgent need for a more streamlined and reliable visa processing system to support international student movement.
Increasing competition among study destinations