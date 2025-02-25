INTO Launches AI Model to Predict and Prevent International Student Melt

INTO, a global leader in international education services, has introduced an innovative AI-powered machine learning model designed to help universities forecast and combat student melt in enrolments.
This cutting-edge system forms part of INTO’s strategy to integrate artificial intelligence across the student admissions lifecycle, enhancing recruitment, retention, and institutional efficiency.
Student melt—where students fail to enrol after initially confirming—poses a significant challenge for universities. INTO’s AI-driven model provides accurate predictions and insightful analytics, helping institutions reduce dropout rates and streamline their processes.
INTO has already revolutionised admissions processing with AI, reducing application turnaround times from weeks to hours. This latest breakthrough further reinforces its commitment to AI-driven education solutions.
“This new machine learning model represents a significant leap forward for the higher education sector in managing student enrollment,” said Andy Fawcett, INTO’s Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Admissions.
“With precise forecasts and actionable insights, we are equipping universities with the tools they need to navigate the complexities of student retention and enhance their financial performance.
“By analysing a vast array of data points, the system delivers precise predictions and enables institutions to proactively address student needs. This proactive approach helps universities optimise their resources and strategies, ensuring a more efficient and effective enrollment process.”
- Advanced precision forecasting: The model uses sophisticated algorithms to categorize students into various risk bands, ranging from “rare chance” to “almost certain” to melt. By analyzing over 70 different data points, including unique factors such as student visa status and visa preparedness, the model delivers precise forecasts that enable institutions to plan more strategically.
- Granular data analysis: The model allows institutions to drill down into individual student data and specific institutional patterns, offering actionable insights to identify high-risk areas and allocate resources where they are most needed.
- Real-time updates and validation: The system is updated daily with live data, providing the most current predictions and validating them against actual outcomes, ensuring accuracy and enabling continuous refinement.
- Actionable insights for effective interventions: Beyond forecasting, the model identifies students at risk of melt and provides strategies for personalized interventions such as outreach or visa support, enabling institutions to address issues proactively.