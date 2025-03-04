UK Landlords Face Growing Pressure to Meet 2030 EPC Regulations

Landlords across the UK are under increasing pressure to comply with the government’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) standards, which are set to take effect by 2030. The new rules require all rental properties to achieve a minimum Band C EPC rating, meaning many landlords will need to invest significantly in property upgrades to remain compliant.

Currently, the average EPC rating for private rental homes in the UK is Band D, leaving a large number of landlords facing expensive and complex renovation work to meet the new energy efficiency requirements within the next five years. The challenge is even greater for those managing older properties, such as Victorian terraces or pre-war homes, which often require extensive retrofitting.

A Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) report has outlined the financial impact landlords will face. The cost of upgrading a Band D property to Band C is estimated to range between £5,000 and £10,000, depending on the scale of improvements required. For landlords who own multiple properties, these expenses could become overwhelming.

Although some government schemes, such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, offer financial assistance, landlords have raised concerns that these incentives may not fully cover the required costs. Additionally, navigating the application process for grants can be complex, particularly for smaller landlords who may lack the necessary resources.

For those managing older housing stock, such as historic buildings and period homes, the challenge is even greater. Achieving compliance often requires major structural upgrades, including insulation improvements, double glazing, and heating system replacements. These renovations may be further delayed due to a shortage of skilled tradespeople and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Jason Harris-Cohen, Managing Director of LandlordBuyer, commented on the issue:

“The 2030 deadline for EPC compliance is an ambitious target. While improving energy efficiency is an important step in reducing carbon emissions, retrofitting older properties can be complex, time-consuming, and expensive. Without more comprehensive support from the government, it will be a challenge for many landlords to meet the deadline.”

Rather than abolishing the 2030 target, Harris-Cohen suggests a more gradual approach.

“A phased timeline, starting with properties that have the lowest EPC ratings, would give landlords more time to manage the financial and logistical challenges,” he explains. “Additionally, offering more substantial financial incentives, such as tax breaks or increased grants, would help landlords make the necessary improvements.”

Given the wide variety of properties in the private rental sector, from modern flats to heritage homes, landlords argue that a one-size-fits-all strategy is unlikely to be effective. The government must provide clearer guidance and tailored support to help landlords navigate the EPC transition.

With the 2030 deadline fast approaching, landlords are urging policymakers to consider practical solutions, such as increased financial aid, clearer advisory frameworks, and a phased introduction of the new standards. These measures would help landlords manage costs while supporting energy efficiency improvements across the rental market.