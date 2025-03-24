Oakheart Property Expands with Acquisition of Thompsons Estate Offices in Suffolk

Oakheart Property is delighted to announce the acquisition of Thompsons Estate Offices, a well-established Ipswich-based estate and lettings agency with a distinguished history dating back to 1933.

This strategic acquisition marks a major step forward in Oakheart’s continued expansion across Essex and Suffolk, further strengthening its position as a leading property services provider in the region.

Bringing together Thompsons’ renowned expertise in sales and lettings with Oakheart’s forward-thinking approach, the acquisition ensures clients will benefit from an enhanced service offering. Oakheart is pleased to welcome Thompsons’ experienced team, with Allan (Property Manager), Jules (Administration), and Margaret (Accounts) continuing in their respective roles. Their presence guarantees a smooth transition for the hundreds of landlords and tenants who have relied on Thompsons’ trusted services for years.

This expansion adds to Oakheart’s well-established network of offices across Essex and Suffolk, which now includes branches in Chelmsford, Colchester, Mersea Island, Sudbury, Bury St Edmunds, and Ipswich. With the addition of Thompsons’ Ipswich office, Oakheart now operates six branches, reflecting the company’s ambitious growth while staying committed to exceptional service throughout the property journey.

What sets Oakheart apart in the competitive property market is its combination of traditional estate agency values with cutting-edge technology. Clients benefit from a hands-on, personal service that prioritises trust, transparency, and expert guidance.

Alongside this personal approach, Oakheart embraces innovative marketing strategies, including professional photography, videography, and tailored digital campaigns, ensuring properties achieve maximum exposure and optimal results. This balance of heritage and modern innovation has been a driving force behind Oakheart’s rapid growth since its launch in 2020.

Dan Mitchell, Co-Founder of Oakheart, said: “We are incredibly excited to bring Thompsons Estate Offices into the Oakheart Property group. Thompsons has a rich heritage and a strong presence across East Suffolk, and we are committed to preserving its values while introducing our dynamic approach to the market. We look forward to working with Allan, Jules, and Margaret, who bring invaluable expertise and dedication to the business. Together, we will continue to provide the outstanding service that clients of Thompsons have come to expect, while also expanding our presence in Ipswich.”

This acquisition not only reinforces Oakheart’s presence in Ipswich but also highlights the company’s commitment to growth and excellence within the property sector. By merging Thompsons’ well-established reputation with Oakheart’s fresh, innovative approach, the company is well-positioned to deliver an unparalleled service to clients across Essex and Suffolk.

For more information about Oakheart Property, visit oakheart.co.uk or call 01473 251907.