NAPSA Partners with Sprift to Enhance Property Sourcing Efficiency for Members

The National Association of Professional Sourcing Agents (NAPSA) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Sprift, a leading UK platform for property data insights. This partnership aims to equip sourcing agents and deal packagers with smarter search capabilities, streamlining the way they find and analyse property deals.

Improving Accuracy and Saving Time in Property Research

As part of its ongoing mission to support sourcing agents across the UK, NAPSA provides resources, guidance, and tools designed to boost efficiency and compliance. This new partnership with Sprift reinforces that commitment—especially in light of the evolving material information requirements.

Sprift gives users access to over 300 verified data points on properties throughout the UK, enabling sourcing agents to retrieve 87.5% of the required material information in moments. The platform helps professionals save valuable time while improving data quality and report accuracy when presenting investment opportunities.

Tina Walsh, CEO of NAPSA, commented: “At NAPSA, we understand the challenges facing sourcing agents – especially when it comes to juggling time, compliance and costs. Sprift provides a unique solution where agents can search on and offline properties, gathering 87.5% of material information at the same time.

Allowing agents to quickly search and assess properties is critical in operating efficiently, and we are thrilled that Sprift are kindly offering all NAPSA Members a fantastic discount to use this incredible resource. Sprift’s platform truly is a market game changer and we are incredibly proud to be able to offer our Members access to this resource.”

Exclusive Access and Member Benefits

Through this partnership, NAPSA members will receive an exclusive 50% discount to use Sprift’s advanced platform, giving them cost-effective access to vital property data and analysis tools.

In addition, sourcing agents approved by NAPSA will be able to generate branded reports for clients, featuring the NAPSA logo for added professionalism and trust.

Matt Gilpin, Sprift’s Founder and CEO, shared: “We’re delighted to partner with NAPSA, giving their members access to comprehensive property data and insights. This partnership is all about helping NAPSA professionals stay knowledgeable, compliant and ahead of the game.”

Continuing NAPSA’s Commitment to Agent Support

This collaboration highlights NAPSA’s ongoing dedication to raising standards and supporting sourcing agents in delivering high-quality, compliant services. By integrating Sprift into their resources, NAPSA continues to champion both innovation and accountability in the property sourcing sector.