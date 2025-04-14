Loanboox Powers Ahead in Driving Digital Transformation in Property Finance

The digital transformation of commercial property finance is rapidly advancing, and Loanboox is positioning itself as a leading technology partner for property firms across Europe.

Since launching its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for the property sector in 2022, Loanboox has seen a surge in demand. Financing volumes arranged through its software now exceed five billion euros, with nearly half of that processed in 2024 alone.

“The real estate industry is local and highly fragmented. It is therefore under particular pressure to digitise processes and make them more transparent – especially when it comes to financing,” explained Urs Meier, CEO of Loanboox. “With our software, we offer exactly the right tool at the right time: a comprehensive solution that efficiently brings borrowers and lenders together and maps the entire process from the tender to portfolio management.”

A joint study by Loanboox and Fresenius University of Applied Sciences reveals that 67% of property firms report digitalisation gaps in key workflows, particularly around financing. Furthermore, 75% of users expressed a clear preference for sector-specific software over generic office tools – reinforcing the need for tailored solutions.

Loanboox’s platform addresses this demand directly by enabling borrowers to manage the financing process digitally in collaboration with their preferred lenders. Its growing influence in the commercial property finance market is evident: user access has grown at an annual rate exceeding 100%, and approximately 90% of financing requests are successfully completed.

Since its founding in 2016, Loanboox has facilitated more than €100 billion in financing across all client segments through its digital infrastructure.

Loanboox on its way to becoming pan-European financing software in real estate



Loanboox customers have made financings in 16 European countries already, with Germany, Switzerland, France and Austria being the key markets. The company has recently seen a sharp increase in demand. In Germany in particular, Loanboox has signed up tier 1 real estate asset managers and project developers. And in the last six months alone they have already published financing requests in the three-digit million range via Loanboox’s software.

“Today, we have more than 500 lenders in Europe using our software, who particularly appreciate the ease of use, the multilingualism and the quality of the tendering process. This means that Loanboox has one of the largest networks of lenders and the high number of repeat deals shows the very solid level of acceptance of our technology,” said Dominique Hügli, CPO (Chief Product Officer) at Loanboox. The large network of lenders is also particularly attractive for companies looking to finance real estate projects in the DACH region from other European countries.

Debt Management module allows customers to manage their capital efficiently



Another growth driver is the integrated debt management module: European asset managers, real estate companies, project developers and housing companies currently use the software to manage a loan volume of more than five billion euros via the software – and the trend is rising.

“Our solution offers a 360-degree view for financing experts – from relationship management with lenders and financing processes to comprehensive loan management, evaluation and scenario planning,” explains Hügli.

2025: Digitalization is advancing – broad market comparison for financing necessary



With banks still reluctant to lend and the cost of managing loans rising, digital financing processes with a broad network of lenders are becoming increasingly important. Loanboox intends to take advantage of this momentum and the ongoing digitalization of the real estate industry and systematically expand its reach in Europe.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is of course also finding its way into the real estate industry and will in the future help finance teams to process complex data efficiently, identify suitable financing options more quickly and facilitate the exchange with lenders. Whether it is the automated extraction of information from loan agreements and term sheets, the creation of teaser documents or the targeted analysis of portfolio data, AI opens up new efficiency potential along the entire financing process. AI also significantly simplifies the intelligent search in the data room of a tender – a function that has already been successfully implemented at Loanboox. The continuous integration of AI will continue for Loanboox in 2025 to enable even more effective and data-driven collaboration between borrowers and lenders.