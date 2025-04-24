Property Prices Outpace Wages as Open Property Group Raises Affordability Concerns

As house prices continue to outstrip wage growth across much of England, Open Property Group has issued a stark warning about the widening gap between earnings and property affordability. The Buckinghamshire-based professional house buyer says more needs to be done to address the barriers faced by first-time buyers.

Despite a healthy 5.6% rise in average salaries over the last year, Open Property Group’s analysis shows that property prices have risen by a greater margin in most areas—leaving many buyers struggling to keep up.

The company’s findings indicate that, with the exception of London, every region in England experienced at least a 3% increase in average house prices over the past 12 months.

Top of the list is Yorkshire and the Humber with a 6.5% jump, followed by the Northeast at 5.6% and the Northwest at 5.4%. These figures illustrate how quickly the market is outpacing wage growth, particularly in regions with fast-climbing property prices.

Jason Harris-Cohen, Managing Director at Open Property Group, shared his views:

“While salaries are growing faster than house prices in some areas, affordability remains a challenge for many aspiring homeowners due to the persistent gap between income and property values.”

The regional breakdown from Open Property Group includes:

Yorkshire and the Humber – average house prices increased by 6.5%

– average house prices increased by Northeast – average house prices increased by 5.6%

– average house prices increased by Northwest – average house prices increased by 5.4%

– average house prices increased by East Midlands – average house prices increased by 4.2%

– average house prices increased by West Midlands – average house prices increased by 4.1%

– average house prices increased by Southwest – average house prices increased by 3.8%

– average house prices increased by Southeast – average house prices increased by 3.4%

– average house prices increased by East of England – average house prices increased by 2.9%

– average house prices increased by London – average house prices decreased by 0.1%

Open Property Group continues to monitor these developments closely and advocates for long-term policies aimed at restoring affordability and helping more people onto the housing ladder.