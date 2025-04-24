What are You Looking for?

BySam Allcock
April 24, 2025

Property Prices Outpace Wages as Open Property Group Raises Affordability Concerns

As house prices continue to outstrip wage growth across much of England, Open Property Group has issued a stark warning about the widening gap between earnings and property affordability. The Buckinghamshire-based professional house buyer says more needs to be done to address the barriers faced by first-time buyers.

Despite a healthy 5.6% rise in average salaries over the last year, Open Property Group’s analysis shows that property prices have risen by a greater margin in most areas—leaving many buyers struggling to keep up.

The company’s findings indicate that, with the exception of London, every region in England experienced at least a 3% increase in average house prices over the past 12 months.

Top of the list is Yorkshire and the Humber with a 6.5% jump, followed by the Northeast at 5.6% and the Northwest at 5.4%. These figures illustrate how quickly the market is outpacing wage growth, particularly in regions with fast-climbing property prices.

Jason Harris-Cohen, Managing Director at Open Property Group, shared his views:

“While salaries are growing faster than house prices in some areas, affordability remains a challenge for many aspiring homeowners due to the persistent gap between income and property values.”

The regional breakdown from Open Property Group includes:

  • Yorkshire and the Humber – average house prices increased by 6.5%
  • Northeast – average house prices increased by 5.6%
  • Northwest – average house prices increased by 5.4%
  • East Midlands – average house prices increased by 4.2%
  • West Midlands – average house prices increased by 4.1%
  • Southwest – average house prices increased by 3.8%
  • Southeast – average house prices increased by 3.4%
  • East of England – average house prices increased by 2.9%
  • London – average house prices decreased by 0.1%

Open Property Group continues to monitor these developments closely and advocates for long-term policies aimed at restoring affordability and helping more people onto the housing ladder.

