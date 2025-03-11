Mo’Living Teams Up with ProPropertyFM to Enhance Facilities Management Services

North London property management firm Mo’Living has announced a new partnership with facilities management provider ProPropertyFM, aimed at improving the efficiency of its maintenance services.

Mo’Living is known for its hands-on approach, offering landlords a team of professionals to oversee property management. The company also provides a concierge service for tenants and short-term guests, assisting with tasks such as booking business trips, securing restaurant reservations, and arranging private medical appointments.

By collaborating with ProPropertyFM, Mo’Living will be able to enhance its maintenance services by leveraging ProPropertyFM’s expertise in facilities management. This includes a wide range of services such as carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, and fire risk assessments.

Jonathan Moser, CEO at Mo’Living, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with ProPropertyFM, which is very much aligned with ourselves as a trusted local business, looking to provide a high-quality service for landlords and tenants.

“We have been looking for a facilities management firm to work with and I previously worked with the director Andy, so it made sense to join forces. The idea is to reduce waiting times for maintenance work to be carried out by having the necessary services on hand whenever they are needed, rather than outsourcing to a third-party supplier.

“We are real people, available 24/7, who offer a personal service to our landlords and tenants alike and joining forces with ProPropertyFM will help us continue to improve that service.”

Andy Pollock, Director at ProPropertyFM, added: “We are excited to partner with Mo’Living, as their innovative approach and shared commitment to excellence perfectly align with our values at Property FM. This partnership will drive operational efficiency, streamline services, and ultimately enhance satisfaction for both landlords and tenants alike.”

Mo’Living manages properties on behalf of landlords across North London, as well as its own portfolio, covering areas such as Camden, Hampstead, Wembley, and Finchley. The company charges an 8% management fee, which includes all call-out charges, safety certificate renewals, and routine repairs.

For more details, visit moliving.co.uk.