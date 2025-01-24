Contigo Mobility Introduces Groundbreaking Battery Swapping Stations to the UK

Contigo Mobility (CoMo), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) mobility solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of its cutting-edge battery swapping stations across the UK, starting February 2025.

This landmark initiative signifies CoMo’s expansion beyond its home market in Indonesia, where the company has earned a stellar reputation for innovation in the EV sector.

CoMo’s battery swapping stations are set to transform the way EV riders manage their battery needs. Designed to minimise downtime and maximise convenience, the stations will allow CoMoTo fleet vehicles to seamlessly swap out batteries, eliminating the need for time-consuming manual charging and enhancing the overall riding experience.

“We are excited to bring our proven battery swapping solutions to the UK. Our experience in Indonesia has demonstrated that battery swapping is a game-changer for EV users. We’re confident it will bring immense benefits to the UK market, especially by addressing key safety and convenience challenges,” said Emilia Tubielewicz, Head of International Relations at CoMo.

Beyond supporting CoMoTo’s fleet, the stations will also accommodate batteries from other electric motorcycles and bicycles, offering a flexible and inclusive solution for a wide range of EV users. This approach directly tackles an important safety issue: the growing risks associated with home battery charging. Recent reports of house fires linked to battery charging have highlighted the need for safer alternatives. CoMo’s stations, equipped with advanced safety features such as fire-resistant enclosures and built-in extinguishing systems, are designed to provide users with a secure and reliable solution.

“Our stations are not just about convenience. They are built with safety as a top priority. By providing a secure and efficient way to swap batteries, we hope to significantly reduce the risks associated with home charging and make EV adoption even more accessible to the public,” Tubielewicz added.

Sustainability and innovation have always been at the core of CoMo’s mission. By introducing this infrastructure to the UK, the company aims to accelerate EV adoption while addressing the practical challenges faced by riders. The battery swapping stations will help ensure users spend less time worrying about charging logistics and more time on the road.

The initial rollout of CoMo’s battery swapping stations will begin in February 2025, focusing on major urban areas, with plans to expand nationwide in the following months. CoMo encourages EV riders, fleet operators, and the public to experience the future of electric mobility.

For further information, contact CoMo’s media relations team at [email protected].