Simpel Launches in the UK, Revolutionising Construction Management from the Ground Up

Offering a distinctive ‘high-vis’ data trail, Simpel’s software is enabling construction companies to streamline their operations and compliance as they navigate a changing regulatory landscape.

Simpel, an innovative leader in construction technology, has officially entered the UK market. The company’s comprehensive platform has been specifically designed to tackle the challenges of document management, compliance, safety, quality control, and site access. With the increasing enforcement of the Building Safety Act 2022, Simpel is well-positioned to help construction firms address their obligations while maintaining efficiency.

Founded in 2018, Simpel has rapidly established itself as a key player in the industry, serving some of the largest developers and contractors in construction. Its platform provides extensive functionality spanning the full lifecycle of a project, making it a go-to solution for medium to large-scale projects, including airports, hospitals, high-rise residential buildings, civil infrastructure, and commercial developments.

The company’s track record of success in Australia’s highly regulated construction environment made its expansion into the UK a logical next step. Kurt Robinson, CEO of Simpel, explained: “The UK construction sector, valued at over £300 billion annually, continues to evolve, creating significant opportunities for businesses to innovate and streamline their operations. The challenges faced here are similar to those we’ve successfully addressed in Australia, and industry leaders are increasingly requiring a balance of practical innovation, together with platform scalability and the growing need to leverage construction data and AI into the future.”

What differentiates Simpel is its unique project ecosystem, described as a ‘high-vis’ data trail. This feature connects workers, files, and tasks, provides real-time project insights, and maintains a complete audit trail throughout a project’s lifecycle. For UK organisations looking to modernise their systems, Simpel offers a straightforward implementation process and is equipped with the common data environment needed to prioritise safety and meet new compliance standards.

Cold Clad Limited, a leading specialist in the installation of insulated and fire-rated construction, is the first UK company to adopt Simpel’s platform. As they work to align with the requirements of the Building Safety Act 2022 and the Golden Thread initiative, Cold Clad sought a software solution capable of managing their compliance and tracking needs without introducing unnecessary complexity.

Gareth Pitman, Contracts Director at Cold Clad, shared: “Managing multiple large, complex projects including data centres, temperature-controlled environments and commercial properties requires a lot of resource. Finding a solution to simplify and automate the process, whilst being user friendly was challenging. We are glad to have Simpel on board. The benefits have been realised immediately.”

Simpel’s extensive suite of document management, safety, and field tools—including online inductions and RAMS modules—helps its clients save thousands of labour hours on individual projects. This translates into a significant return on investment, which scales across the organisation.

Scott Fisher, Group SHEQ Manager at Cold Clad, added: “What appealed to us was that Simpel combined a lot of the functionality that we were looking for within a single platform, which meant that we could more easily meet regulatory requirements as well as eliminate other software and associated costs.

“Due to the ease of use and the level of support we received, we’ve had no issues with rolling the platform out to our site-based teams. It has also proved invaluable to our subcontractors who are using it to manage their own compliance.”

Richard Bray, COO of Simpel, concluded: “Our move into the UK reflects our commitment to addressing the evolving needs of the construction industry with practical and adaptable solutions. Simpel’s platform empowers businesses to meet compliance challenges like the Golden Thread, while streamlining operations and enhancing project outcomes. We’re proud to bring our expertise to the UK, equipping construction professionals with the tools to build safer and more innovative projects.”