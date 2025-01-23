Walker Sime Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Peter Jackson as UK Director of Project Management

Walker Sime, a leading consultancy headquartered in Manchester, has named Peter Jackson as its new UK Director of Project Management. Bringing over three decades of industry experience, Jackson steps into a newly created role designed to enhance the firm’s project management offering.

Jackson has an extensive background in delivering large-scale, complex projects. During his career, he has held senior roles at Atkins Realis and Turner & Townsend, where he built a reputation for successfully managing challenging developments and leading highly skilled teams.

One of his key achievements includes leading the Government Hub Programme for HMRC, which saw the delivery of 13 new commercial office spaces across the UK. He also has considerable experience in town centre regeneration, having contributed to major schemes in Urmston and Chorlton. Jackson has worked extensively with project managers, quantity surveyors, and building surveyors across diverse sectors and collaborated closely with local authorities in the North West.

“The reliability, expertise, and personal touch that Walker Sime is known for really appealed to me,” Jackson said. “I’ve had the privilege of working alongside several members of the team over the years and have always been impressed by the quality of their work and their collaborative approach.”

He also praised the firm’s enduring reputation, especially as Walker Sime celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2024.

In his new role, Jackson will partner with Cathy Palmer, Director of Regeneration Delivery, to focus on regeneration-led real estate projects. His extensive expertise will contribute to supporting the government’s initiative to deliver 1.5 million homes, with a commitment to creating transformative projects that bring lasting value.

“Delivering transformative projects that improve people’s lives is what motivates me,” Jackson said. “Having lived in the North West for most of my life, I am deeply invested in the region and look forward to contributing to Walker Sime’s impactful work in this area.”

Walker Sime operates offices in Manchester, Leeds, and Liverpool, specialising in services such as project management, quantity surveying, employers agent, bills of quantities, and regeneration and infrastructure consulting.