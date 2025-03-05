Notts Sport Introduces CocoTurf: The First Non-Plastic Artificial Grass in the World

Notts Sport, a leading UK specialist in play and sports surfacing, has unveiled CocoTurf, the world’s first artificial turf made entirely from natural coconut fibres, free from plastics. This revolutionary product provides an eco-friendly and sustainable alternative for playgrounds and recreational areas, ensuring durability and high performance while prioritising environmental responsibility.

As environmental awareness continues to grow, Notts Sport has taken a bold step forward by offering an alternative to conventional artificial turf, which typically relies on plastic materials. CocoTurf eliminates plastics, microplastics, and harmful per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) while delivering the safety and quality expected of modern play surfaces.

Made from renewable coconut husks, CocoTurf features natural fibres that have been carefully processed for strength and longevity. Its backing is crafted from certified natural rubber latex, ensuring the product is entirely plastic-free and non-toxic. The result is a robust, sustainable surface ideal for schools, parks, playgrounds, and other high-traffic outdoor spaces.

CocoTurf stands out for its environmental benefits. Unlike traditional synthetic grass, which can contribute to microplastic pollution, CocoTurf is biodegradable, reducing its ecological impact. By using natural coconut fibres, the product significantly lowers the carbon footprint associated with plastic-based surfacing. Moreover, it is designed to withstand various weather conditions, offering exceptional durability.

From a production perspective, a single coconut generates around 200 grams of usable fibres, and approximately 600 coconut husks are needed to cover a 60-square-metre children’s play area.

Duncan Bennett, CEO of Notts Sport, expressed his enthusiasm for this groundbreaking innovation: “This is a milestone in the evolution of outdoor play surfaces. Our drive to find ever more sustainable surfacing solutions has led us to invent the world’s first non-plastic synthetic grass—CocoTurf. This is not just another product—it’s a revolution in sustainability. For the first time, communities can install an artificial surface without the harmful impact of plastics. This is the future of play surfaces, and we’re thrilled to lead the charge.”

With its cutting-edge design and outstanding performance, CocoTurf is an ideal choice for those seeking a safe, durable, and environmentally responsible surface. It is set to transform parks and playgrounds by offering an eco-friendly alternative that meets the highest safety and performance standards while significantly reducing the environmental footprint of artificial turf.

By introducing CocoTurf, Notts Sport is leading the way towards a greener future for outdoor recreational areas. Choosing CocoTurf allows communities to benefit from artificial turf without compromising the health of the planet or future generations.