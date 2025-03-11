Defence Composites Expands Body Armour and Protective Clothing Range

Continuing its leadership in high-performance protective solutions, Defence Composites has unveiled an expanded selection of body armour and protective clothing, designed for security professionals and individuals working in high-risk environments.

Since launching its first stab vest in 2008, Defence Composites has remained at the forefront of body armour innovation, delivering certified protection against an array of potential threats.

The company’s latest advancement is a range of protective clothing made from Kozane® Extreme, a high-performance fabric that is lightweight, breathable, and offers exceptional resistance to cuts and lacerations. Specifically developed for security professionals and workers in hazardous settings, this advanced protective wear also provides resistance to bites and slashes, making it an essential safeguard for those employed in mental health facilities, care homes, and special educational needs environments where additional protection is required.

With an expanded product range, customers can now choose from a wider variety of body armour options, tailored to provide defence against stab, spike, impact, and ballistic threats. To accommodate diverse user needs, Defence Composites offers a selection of body armour covers in concealable, overt, hi-viz, and multiple colour options, ensuring both functionality and adaptability.

Defence Composites has earned the trust of numerous UK security companies. Dean Rawson of SWL Security shared his experience: “Our company orders all of our stab vest covers from DC. The team is fantastic, and the gear is top-notch. We’re even able to request custom designs. They’re definitely a trusted supplier.”

Founded by Craig Mills, who brings over 40 years of expertise in defence and manufacturing, Defence Composites continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge protective solutions. Craig commented: “I’m fortunate to work with such a skilled team at Defence Composites, which allows us to stay at the forefront of innovation in protective gear.”

Customer feedback remains central to Defence Composites’ product development process. A few years ago, the company partnered with UK Police Forces and HM Prison Service to conduct extensive trials, which led to the creation of canine body armour—now used by UK police forces.

To showcase its full range of cutting-edge protective solutions, Defence Composites has launched a new website. Visit defencecomposites.co.uk to explore the complete selection of products.

The company will also be exhibiting at this year’s Security & Policing Event, taking place from 11–13 March. Visit stand B114 to discover the latest innovations in protective gear.