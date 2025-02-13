Core Heating Marks Founder’s 40-Year Milestone with Expansion into Renewable Energy

Core Heating and Electrical Solutions, a well-established provider of electrical services across Bristol and the South West, is celebrating 40 years of expertise in the industry. Founded in 1998 by Lee Wilshire, who boasts four decades of experience, the family-run business is commemorating this achievement by expanding its offerings to include renewable energy solutions such as air source heat pumps, battery storage systems, EV chargers, and solar panel installations in Bristol.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

Lee Wilshire, the founder of Core Heating and Electrical Solutions, has built the company on a foundation of delivering high-quality, reliable services for both residential and commercial clients. From providing expert commercial electrical solutions in Bristol to supporting sustainability with renewable energy installations, Lee has consistently embraced new technologies to meet evolving energy needs. His latest initiative underscores his commitment to helping households and businesses lower both their energy costs and carbon footprint.

Lee’s interest in renewables began with his own home, where he installed solar panels and an air source heat pump. Seeing first-hand the financial and environmental benefits, he soon realised the potential for others in Bristol to experience the same advantages. Now fully accredited to install these systems, Lee is bringing his expertise to the wider community.

“Our move into renewable energy is about more than just keeping up with the times—it’s about helping our clients build a greener, more sustainable future,” said Lee Wilshire, founder of Core Heating and Electrical Solutions. “I’ve tested these systems myself and have seen the difference they make, both in terms of reducing energy bills and supporting the planet.”

Trusted Local Expertise with Industry Accreditation

Core Heating and Electrical Solutions is accredited by leading industry bodies such as NICEIC, MCS, and NAPIT, ensuring all work meets the highest safety and compliance standards. With a well-earned reputation for reliability and quality, the company serves customers in Bristol, Bath, Gloucester, Cheltenham, Swindon, and across the South West.

Affordability remains a key priority for the business, ensuring that sustainable energy solutions are within reach for a wide range of customers. By tailoring its services to meet local needs, Core Heating and Electrical Solutions continues to reinforce its role as a trusted partner in Bristol’s transition towards a more eco-friendly future.

Looking to the Future

With the increasing demand for renewable energy, Core Heating and Electrical Solutions is set to further expand its services. Lee’s long-term goal is to support more homeowners and businesses in Bristol and the surrounding areas in adopting greener technologies to cut costs and reduce environmental impact.

“Forty years in this industry has taught me that trust, innovation, and community focus are what matter most,” Lee added. “We are proud to be part of Bristol’s journey toward a more sustainable future, and we’re excited to see what the next chapter holds.”