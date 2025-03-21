ITS Expands Harlow Store, Introducing an Innovative “Shop-in-Shop” Concept

Leading tool retailer ITS has relocated its Harlow store to a larger premises, unveiling a completely reimagined tool shopping experience.

The new store at DC One, Edinburgh Way, Harlow, features a unique “Shop-in-Shop” design, offering dedicated sections for renowned brands such as DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee, Festool, Bosch, and many more. Situated just two minutes from its previous location at Ascent Park, the expanded space provides an enhanced shopping experience for customers.

Unlike conventional trade counters, the new ITS store offers a hands-on retail experience, allowing customers to see, touch, and test over 6,000 products before making a purchase.

Stocking an extensive selection of tools and equipment, the store caters to both trade professionals and DIY enthusiasts. Customers can browse a diverse range of power tools, hand tools, workwear, garden tools, fixings, accessories, storage solutions, ladders, site equipment, and much more. Expert staff are on hand to offer guidance and ensure customers find exactly what they need.

Now integrated into ITS’s main distribution centre, the new location provides access to a vast stockholding, significantly reducing the chances of items being out of stock.

This means customers can shop with confidence, knowing that they are highly likely to find the products they need when they need them. For busy tradespeople, time is money, and having essential tools readily available helps prevent project delays and keeps work on schedule.

Paul Hubbard, Director at ITS, commented: “This isn’t just a bigger store – it’s a completely new way to shop for tools. We’ve created a hands-on experience where customers can explore top brands in their own dedicated spaces. Plus, being part of our main distribution centre means we have unbeatable stock availability.”

As part of its continued expansion and strong business growth, ITS is actively recruiting across multiple departments, including retail, marketing, warehousing, and buying. This expansion reinforces the company’s commitment to job creation in the Harlow area.

The newly expanded Harlow store, located at DC One, Edinburgh Way, Harlow, CM20 2BN, is open seven days a week: