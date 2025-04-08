Applebridge Geoenvironmental Secures Role on Severn Trent & Hafren Dyfrdwy Ground Investigation Framework

Applebridge Geoenvironmental, a leading ground investigation specialist and part of the Applebridge Family construction group, has been appointed to the prestigious Severn Trent Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy Ground Investigation Framework. This marks a significant step forward in the company’s expansion and underlines its growing reputation for excellence in infrastructure support services.

The £36 million framework, spanning three years, will involve Applebridge Geoenvironmental working alongside 11 other contractors to deliver essential ground investigation works. These projects will support capital programmes across a range of locations, including water and sewage treatment facilities, as well as pipeline developments across privately owned land.

As part of its role, Applebridge Geoenvironmental will undertake in-depth site investigations, compile detailed analytical reports, and provide critical data interpretation to guide project design and engineering decisions.

Managing Director Anthony Owen expressed his pride in the appointment:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Applebridge Geoenvironmental to contribute to a framework of this calibre. Securing our place reflects the depth of experience within our team. Being part of this framework strengthens our position in the Ground Investigation sector and enables us to support infrastructure projects that are vital to the communities served by Severn Trent and Hafren Dyfrdwy.”

The framework will be delivered in accordance with the ICE Specification for Ground Investigation (Third Edition, May 2022), requiring technical precision and high standards of delivery. Applebridge’s proven experience, bolstered by the previous involvement of team members in managing this very framework, was key to securing its place.

Rebecca Vale, Category Manager at Severn Trent, welcomed the appointment:

“We are pleased to welcome Applebridge Geoenvironmental to our ground investigations framework. We’ve got a massive £12bn of investment planned for the next five years and support from specialist companies like Applebridge in the early stages of any project helps to ensure a smooth build programme. We are looking forward to working with them across AMP8.”

As part of the Applebridge Family, Applebridge Geoenvironmental continues to uphold a culture of innovation, quality, and growth. This latest framework win positions the company to play a central role in shaping essential infrastructure for the communities it serves.