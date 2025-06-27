Dado Rails Quietly Emerge as a Standout Trend in UK Home Renovation Projects

Dado rails are experiencing a notable resurgence in British home makeovers this year, with London setting the pace, according to recent insights.

New figures released by leading MDF manufacturer MR Mouldings show that more than 1,700 dado rails were sold in the first six months of 2025, with demand rising steadily—particularly throughout the first and second quarters. Weekly sales grew from just two in early January to a regular five to six by late spring.

“Homeowners are increasingly looking for ways to add both function and character to their interiors,” said Adam McGrory at MR Mouldings.

“Dado rails allow them to break up bold wall colours, add character to rooms and bring back heritage details without compromising on modern taste.”

The capital leads this interior design revival, with London-based purchases exceeding 300 units—nearly six times more than any other region. Other strong performers include Yorkshire, Surrey and Essex.

Panel moulds have also seen a marked increase in demand, with close to 5,000 units sold so far in 2025. These are key components for creating decorative wall panelling in traditional Georgian and Victorian styles.

Adam McGrory added: “Our data aligns with London’s abundance of Victorian and Edwardian housing stock, where residents are more likely to preserve or recreate traditional features. The spread to commuter towns suggests the trend is filtering outward, perhaps driven more by aesthetics.

“As British homes continue to blend history with modern living, dado and picture rails are no longer seen as relics. They’re being redefined as must-have features that bring both structure and elegance to interior spaces.”