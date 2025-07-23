Millions of UK Homes Still Threatened by Asbestos Garage Roofs, Warns New Data

“This isn’t buried in walls – it’s sitting right above your driveway”

A fresh warning has emerged over lingering asbestos risks in the UK, with new figures from Danmarque Garages pointing to a widespread hazard that remains literally overhead for millions.

Danmarque Garages, the UK’s leading expert in asbestos garage roof replacement, has unveiled the country’s most comprehensive dataset on the issue. According to their findings, an estimated 4.9 million homes may still be fitted with garage roofs that contain asbestos.

The company’s newly launched UK Asbestos Garage Roof Dataset is the most comprehensive resource of its kind, combining over 17,000 homeowner enquiries, 4,186 detailed roof quotes, over 1,000 completed garage roof replacements and corroborated data from the HSE, Government Housing Survey, FOI council disclosures, and Danmarque Garages internal data

The data reveals that 82% of garage roof replacements involve asbestos, 77% of quote requests are for asbestos-affected garages and up to 4.9 million homes (60% of pre-2000 housing stock) are potentially affected. There iso legal requirement to remove an asbestos garage roof before selling a home

Only 1 in 10 homeowners can visually identify asbestos correctly and homeowners are 30% more likely to act when asbestos is confirmed. The data also found that 1 in 10 enquiries originate from Greater London.

Mark Evans, Owner at Danmarque Garages said: “We’ve been removing and replacing asbestos garage roofs for over 15 years, and for the last five years we’ve seen a huge surge in the amount of failing and leaking asbestos roofs.

“Most asbestos garages were installed throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s, so we’re at that point in time where most are now starting to crack, leak, and release their harmful asbestos fibres.

“We encourage all homeowners with asbestos in their garage to avoid disturbing it where possible to minimise the risks, and to request a free quote online. You’ll be surprised how cost effective it is to get back to using your garage safely again.”

Unlike wall insulation or ceiling boards, garage roofs are exposed to the elements and are one of the most easily disturbed forms of asbestos still found in homes today. Yet many owners still have no idea what’s sitting just above their heads.

The dataset also reveals the most common reasons homeowners take action (leaks, property sales, family safety) and the regions with the highest volume of asbestos garage roofs, including London, Guildford, Greater Manchester and Nottingham. There is also detail on why visual inspection is often misleading, with most homeowners unaware of the dangers and how buyers are forcing removals before completing house purchases

Mark Evans added: “This isn’t just another housing stat. It’s a slow-moving public health crisis hiding in plain sight, over garden gates, up driveways, and across millions of homes. With the data now live, the question isn’t if action needs to be taken, it’s how many more families are unknowingly living beneath the danger?”