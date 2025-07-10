Rashid Khan Becomes Face of MH Developers Amid Dubai Property Surge

With UK property investors casting an eye overseas, a prominent cricketing figure is now lending his name to Dubai’s ever-rising real estate profile. Afghan spinner Rashid Khan, who joins the Oval Invincibles for the upcoming season of The Hundred, has officially become the brand ambassador for MH Developers — one of Dubai’s fastest-expanding property firms.

Announced recently in Dubai, the partnership represents more than just a marketing move. It reflects a deepening bond between sport, lifestyle branding, and international investment appeal. Dubai, already a major draw for global capital, continues to attract substantial interest from British buyers.

“Dubai has always felt like a second home to me — not just as a cricketer, but as someone who has seen this city offer opportunities, safety, and ambition. I’m proud to be associated with MH Developers at a time when Dubai is truly booming,” said Rashid Khan.

His appointment comes as Dubai’s real estate market experiences record momentum. Market analysts report a 15% year-on-year increase in property values and a 20% rise in transaction volume in the first half of 2025. UK nationals consistently rank among the top foreign investors, thanks to the city’s zero income tax, high return potential, and investor-friendly regulatory framework.

MH Developers, renowned for their focus on mid-luxury residential spaces across major Dubai communities, is now actively marketing to UK investors, as well as South Asian expats and second-home purchasers. “Rashid represents resilience, global appeal, and trust — values we strive for as a company. As we scale our operations, especially toward overseas buyers, he will help tell our story with authenticity and reach,” said Murtaza Hashmi, CEO of MH Developers.

The collaboration follows hot on the heels of another major announcement — Reliance Industries’ acquisition of a 49% stake in the Oval Invincibles franchise. Rashid, who formerly played for Trent Rockets, is already part of the MI franchise network through his stints with MI New York and MI Cape Town.

This growing synergy between cricket and real estate investment points to Dubai’s evolving identity — a city no longer just defined by its architecture, but also by its lifestyle offerings. Rashid Khan, widely seen as one of the most marketable athletes in modern cricket, now stands at the intersection of this change. “I’m excited to call The Oval my home this August with Oval Invincibles. It’s a new chapter for me on the field — and with MH Developers, also off the field. There’s a lot to look forward to,” Khan remarked.

For UK investors seeking stability and scale, Dubai’s story is one of growth and opportunity. And with Rashid Khan now helping to tell that story, the future of sport-driven property investment appears more promising than ever.