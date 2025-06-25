Edinburgh-Based Eco Sash & Case Expands Window Production with New Machinery Investment

Eco Sash & Case, a family-run window specialist based in Edinburgh, has enhanced its manufacturing capabilities by investing in advanced woodworking machinery. This development now enables the company to produce precision-crafted arched and shaped timber sash and case windows.

Serving clients across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife, and the Borders, Eco Sash & Case now offers bespoke, intricate window designs made possible by this latest technology. Their diverse client base includes architects, builders, surveyors, contractors, and homeowners, particularly those with listed and heritage properties.

Notable commercial commissions include projects for Gleneagles, The Balmoral Hotel, the Leddie Hotel, Cala Homes, Silverburn Flaxmill, and Monkton House.

Sustainability at the Core of Window Manufacturing

True to its eco-conscious values, Eco Sash & Case continues to prioritise the restoration and repair of original windows. When new windows are necessary, the company ensures timber is responsibly sourced and incorporates double glazing and draught-proofing to enhance energy efficiency. A Scots Pine tree is also planted via Trees for Life with every completed window project.

“Before our recent investment in window manufacturing machinery, we used traditional tools such as spindle moulders, band saws and four-sided planers,” said Jordan Davidson, Managing Director of Eco Sash & Case.

“We still use these tools but now run most of the windows through our sophisticated CNC machine – this improves the quality of cuts and profiles. It’s also safer, more energy efficient, produces less waste and creates more precise fitting windows.

“Our investment has allowed us to double our manufacturing capabilities and produce very complex, intricate styles of windows more quickly and at a very high quality.

“We can now create curved, shaped and arched bespoke timber windows of the highest quality. So, our new HOMAG 5 axis CNC manufacturing machine allows us to create very precise wooden sash and casement windows for Edinburgh and the Lothian’s many heritage buildings.

“We chose the HOMAG 5 CNC router after carrying out in depth research. HOMAG is well known for being the global leader for state-of-the-art machinery for manufacturing complex wood processing.”

The HOMAG 5 axis CNC router allows 360-degree flexibility for creating highly detailed timber windows and doors. Combined with a new Prodim digital templating system, Eco Sash & Case can now capture and replicate complex window shapes with outstanding accuracy. This capability benefits both smaller construction firms and large-scale contractors.

The energy-efficient design of the new CNC machinery aligns perfectly with the company’s green ethos, and its improved safety features provide a better working environment for their skilled joiners.

Jordan Davidson added: “We worked with HOMAG’s Scottish distributor AWMS who made every effort to get to know us as a business. Their director Rob Herron has been very helpful.

“He clearly knows the machinery inside out – during his visits to our new workshop on the south side of Edinburgh, he spent a considerable amount of time exploring our needs. He wanted to ensure we were getting the right machine, and that’s exactly what we’ve ended up with.”

The company has also added a four-sided planer, sash cramper, precision band saw and several advanced power tools to further improve quality and production speed. More upgrades are planned for the near future.

Eco Sash & Case also applies a durable and high-end finish to all timber products using its recently installed Wagner spray system, paired with industry-leading Remmers paint.

Learn more about Eco Sash & Case’s window manufacturing capabilities on their website or by getting in touch with Jordan.