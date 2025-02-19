Rebecca Heald Honoured with Three Nominations at the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards

Rebecca Heald, founder of The Heald Method, has been shortlisted for the 2025 Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs) in the categories of Diverse Business, Inspirational Woman, and Training and Coaching. These nominations celebrate her exceptional dedication to driving diversity in the construction industry, as well as her commitment to empowering individuals to reach their full potential both professionally and personally.

The EVAs are the UK’s foremost awards recognising women in business, highlighting achievements across multiple sectors. Now in its 14th year, the awards continue to serve as a platform for remarkable women like Rebecca, showcasing their transformative work and inspiring others in the process.

Rebecca’s nomination came from Cheryl Loak, founder of Tuts Training Group Ltd, who commended her groundbreaking impact on the construction industry. Cheryl remarked, “I have met this lady, and her determination to make change in what is deemed a very male-dominated industry is just inspirational. She shows vulnerability when required, as she has her own story, but makes waves when it comes to making the industry sit up and take note – that more diversity is needed. There is no reason that the industry cannot welcome a whole array of diverse people into various different roles – her approach to this is robust and powerful!”

Rebecca’s story is one of triumph over adversity. A single mother who has battled and overcome anorexia, she has faced significant personal challenges but has never allowed them to limit her ambitions. Instead, these experiences have shaped her vision of building a business that champions authenticity, innovation, and inclusivity.

Her passion for diversity, equality, and inclusion first took root in the education sector, where she worked tirelessly to remove barriers for marginalised communities, including refugees and asylum seekers. She strived to ensure that individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds had access to the same opportunities for success.

Through The Heald Method, Rebecca has extended this mission into the construction sector, a traditionally male-dominated field. Her coaching and leadership development services focus on challenging outdated norms and fostering an environment where individuals from all walks of life feel valued and supported.

The Heald Method empowers businesses to eliminate barriers to diversity, creating a culture that prioritises innovation, sustainability, and success. Rebecca’s journey is a testament to resilience and determination, as she continues to break new ground and inspire others to do the same.

Her nomination for the EVAs is a well-earned recognition of her relentless drive to create meaningful change, not just in the construction industry but across the wider business landscape. Through her leadership, she continues to inspire others to embrace diversity and champion inclusivity.