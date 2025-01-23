Elgin Secures Amberside Energy’s Development Division in Strategic Acquisition

Elgin, a solar and battery storage platform, has acquired Amberside Energy (Development) Ltd from Amberside Energy Ltd. The transaction includes a development pipeline exceeding 1GW of solar and battery energy projects.

As part of the agreement, Elgin has taken full ownership by acquiring 100% of the share capital of Amberside Energy (Development) Ltd.

The acquisition is expected to deliver considerable synergies, which will help accelerate the deployment of new renewable energy assets across the UK. These assets aim to provide affordable, reliable power at a competitive cost while supporting the decarbonisation of energy production.

The remaining operations of Amberside Energy will continue to focus on offering software solutions for developers as well as providing asset management services.

“This is a great strategic acquisition to grow our pipeline across the UK,” said Ronan Kilduff, CEO of Elgin.

“This strategic sale allows Amberside Energy to sharpen its focus on our core competencies – creating advanced software and data analytics solutions for project development and operational asset management. By doing so, we can extend our reach and deliver these solutions to a broader market beyond our internal operations,” commented Marc Scambler, Co-Founder and CEO of Amberside Energy.