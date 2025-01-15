Expert Tips from Complete Care Shop to Keep Seniors Warm During Freezing Weather

When the temperature plummets, staying warm becomes more than just a matter of comfort—it is essential for health, particularly for older adults. Cold weather can heighten the risk of respiratory illnesses, exacerbate joint pain, and impair circulation. However, with rising energy costs, maintaining warmth while managing expenses can be challenging. Data reveal that half of all older adults in England on a low income are worried about affording their energy bills this winter.
As freezing temperatures grip the UK and with more cold weather expected, Complete Care Shop has shared practical advice to help seniors stay safe and warm during the colder months.
Older people are especially vulnerable to cold-related health issues such as hypothermia and respiratory conditions. By staying warm, these risks can be reduced, and fortunately, it is possible to achieve this without drastically increasing heating bills. Simple strategies can make a significant difference.
Summary of Key Advice:
- Wrap up warmly: Wearing multiple thin layers, along with warm accessories like hats and gloves, offers better insulation and flexibility compared to a single thick layer.
- Stay active: Gentle activities, such as walking around the house or using a pedal exerciser, improve circulation and keep muscles warm.
- Enjoy warming food and drinks: Hot meals and drinks help maintain body heat. Tools like kettle tippers and insulated mugs can make this easier and more convenient.
- Keep your home warm: Use thermometers to monitor room temperature, block draughts, schedule heating effectively, and focus warmth on the most-used areas of the home to save energy.
- Support others: Check in on elderly neighbours or relatives to ensure they have essential supplies and help with practical tasks where possible.
Keeping your home warm and comfortable