Kent-Based CELLER8® Expands to the United States with New Office in California

CELLER8®, an innovative wellness brand known for its expertise in PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) therapy and biohacking solutions, has proudly announced its expansion into the United States. The company has opened a new office in California, marking a significant milestone for the Kent-based brand as it extends its reach to meet rising demand from the American market.

A Local Brand Taking Global Strides

From its beginnings in Kent, CELLER8® has grown into a prominent name in the wellness sector, recognised for developing cutting-edge products aimed at enhancing health and performance. Andy Smith, Founder of CELLER8®, remarked: “Opening a US office is a crucial step in responding to the tremendous growth in demand for our products in the US. We are committed to ensuring that our customers receive the best service and support. With our dedicated U.S. office, we can now provide faster delivery times, expert local advice, and better after-sales care to our American customers.”

Building a Stronger Local and Global Presence

Despite its expansion into the US, CELLER8® remains committed to its roots in Kent, where the brand’s headquarters will continue to operate. The company aims to maintain its focus on innovation and support for its loyal UK customer base. Andy Smith added: “We’re proud to call Kent our home and are excited to bring the success we’ve built here to a global stage.”

Pioneering Wellness with PEMF and Biohacking Solutions

CELLER8® is widely celebrated for its advanced PEMF therapy devices, which are designed to support cellular health, boost energy, and aid recovery. PEMF therapy, a non-invasive and scientifically validated approach, is a key component of the brand’s mission to empower individuals to take control of their health. By combining PEMF therapy with other biohacking solutions such as red light therapy, CELLER8® delivers a comprehensive suite of wellness tools for the modern health-conscious consumer.

Dedicated U.S. Website Launched

To further serve its growing US audience, CELLER8® has introduced a dedicated American website at www.celler8.us. This platform provides a seamless shopping experience for US customers and offers expert guidance tailored specifically to their needs.