Study Finds Two-Thirds of Consumers Follow Restrictive Diets, but Sugar Cravings Persist

New insights from wellness brand Lily & Loaf reveal that nearly two-thirds (61.8%) of consumers adhere to restrictive diets, yet half still report cravings for sugary or processed foods.

In addition, 69.7% of respondents reported digestive issues, reinforcing the necessity of maintaining a nutritionally balanced diet even when following dietary restrictions.

Lily & Loaf, a leading wellness brand, has shared findings from its Lifestyle Analysis Health Check, revealing a contradiction between restrictive diets and cravings for unhealthy, processed foods. According to the data, 61.8% of surveyed individuals, all over the age of 18, follow restrictive dietary plans, including dairy-free, gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan diets. However, 50.5% of these individuals still experience cravings for sugary or processed foods, suggesting that a strict diet does not necessarily eliminate unhealthy food urges.

The study emerges at a time of increasing scrutiny over restrictive dietary patterns and their potential links to disordered eating, as outlined in a recent parliamentary report from the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Eating Disorders. While many individuals follow restrictive diets for health, ethical, or allergy-related reasons, experts caution that such dietary choices may inadvertently create nutritional imbalances or drive an overreliance on high-calorie, high-sugar foods.

Allison Prebble (BA Hons, MSc Nutritional Therapy, Dip KA), Nutritional Therapist at Lily & Loaf, provided her expert insight:

“By cutting out entire food groups, people may inadvertently create significant gaps in essential nutrients. While a more restrictive diet can be beneficial for managing allergies, intolerances or for other personal and ethical reasons, many people adopt these strict eating patterns without understanding how to properly replace missing nutrients. Over time, these deficiencies can intensify cravings for high-calorie or sugary foods and potentially pave the way for more serious disordered eating behaviours.

“Eliminating the underlying causes of health issues is vital, as it’s rarely just a food or foods that are causing health issues. Obviously a coeliac will always need to avoid gluten, however, being mindful of the breadth of your diet is key.

“If you’re following a more restrictive diet, I strongly recommend consulting with a qualified Nutritional Therapist, Dietitian or Doctor to ensure you’re consuming the correct amounts of vitamins, minerals and key macronutrients. By meeting all of your nutritional needs, and by supporting your diet with any necessary supplements, you’re more likely to avoid intense cravings and maintain a healthier overall relationship with food.”

Key Takeaways from the Lifestyle Analysis Health Check:

25.6% of participants reported experiencing a stressful lifestyle.

Nearly 30% (29.8%) stated they suffer from low energy, while 31.3% reported joint or muscle discomfort.

More than a quarter (26.9%) admitted feeling low or apathetic, with 24.6% experiencing frequent irritability or anger.

A significant 69.7% of respondents reported digestive issues, such as irregular bowel movements, discomfort after eating, and trouble digesting certain foods.

Andrew Ewan, Managing Director at Lily & Loaf, commented:

“These findings highlight the true complexity of health and wellness choices people face today. At first glance, cutting out certain foods can seem like a simple solution for weight loss, managing allergies, or reaching certain health goals. However, the data shows that many still battle serious physical and mental health challenges, including unhealthy cravings, low energy, and mood issues. We believe in a more balanced approach — educating consumers about their nutritional needs, ensuring they fill any dietary gaps, and offering high-quality supplements to give additional support where needed. That way, you can find a sustainable way of eating that supports both your immediate well-being and long-term health.”