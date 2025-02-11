Yours Marbella Fitness Studio Expands Rapidly Just Six Months After Opening

A Marbella-based fitness studio is thriving, announcing the opening of a second location just six months after launching, as it capitalises on the growing business opportunities in the area.

Yours was established in Marbella in 2024, shortly after Forbes magazine named the city the top European destination of the year.

The popularity of Marbella continues to rise, attracting visitors from across Europe, the Middle East, and America. With an increasing number of direct flights from the US to nearby Malaga, the area is more accessible than ever. According to Spanish Property Insight, Marbella’s property market saw a 10% year-on-year increase in the first half of 2024, standing 19% above the ten-year average.

To build its brand and presence in the region, Yours assembled a team of expert trainers and began hosting fitness events. In Summer 2024, the first studio opened at Marbella Arena, a location that has since experienced increased interest from businesses recognising the area’s potential.

With cutting-edge facilities and a focus on luxury fitness experiences, the studio has flourished since its inception. It currently offers signature Y50 Strength and Endurance class, Reformer Pilates and Yoga sessions for the Marbella community. Additionally, an infrared heated studio is set to launch in early Spring 2025, further enhancing its offering.

Yours founder Oliver Gardner said: “The concept of Yours is more than just a workout or fitness studio – it’s a dynamic lifestyle platform designed to showcase people, talent, and ideas that inspire and elevate us all.

“We have discovered that there is a vibrant community in Marbella with a huge range of nationalities and we want to bring people together through a shared interest in fitness and an active lifestyle.

“Marbella’s thriving environment perfectly aligns with Yours’ mission to connect like-minded individuals, redefine networking, and unlock new opportunities. Most other fitness studios use community and networking as an add on to their offering, whereas with Yours it is at the heart of our offering.”

Yours has grown rapidly, forming partnerships with major hotel chains to host fitness sessions in stunning locations and working alongside community leaders to organise large-scale events. One notable collaboration is the Yours Run Club with Homies Marbella, which recently attracted 250 participants.

Additionally, Yours has become an official distributor of Lululemon activewear, and the studio is frequently hired by high-profile brands for marketing events and photoshoots, reinforcing its influence in the lifestyle and wellness sector.

Looking ahead, Yours will launch its second Marbella studio in early Spring 2025, featuring an infrared-powered space designed for low-impact heated workouts—offering a new way to sculpt, detoxify, and aid recovery. The brand’s expansion also extends to London, where two new studios are set to open in 2025 as part of its ambitious growth strategy.

Oliver added: “We are amazed with the growth we have seen since we launched last summer and it’s clear that there is a huge appetite for a high-quality fitness studio in this area, not just from residential or homeowners but also holidaymakers visiting from all corners of the world.

“Our ultimate goal is that anyone coming to Marbella, whether it be for work, leisure or to live here, will come to us for fitness classes.”

For more information about Yours Marbella, visit yours.space or follow them on Instagram @yoursmarbella.