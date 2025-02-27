CELLER8® Launches Innovative PEMF Pet Mat with Washable, Removable Cover

CELLER8®, a leading provider of advanced PEMF therapy solutions, is delighted to introduce its latest innovation, the CELLER8® PEMF Pets Mat. Designed with pets’ well-being at the forefront, this cutting-edge mat combines the benefits of PEMF therapy with practical features tailored for pet owners.

The CELLER8® PEMF Pets Mat utilises Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology to promote the overall health and vitality of pets. Whether offering daily comfort, relaxation, or targeted support, this mat provides a soothing experience to help pets stay active and content.

One of the standout features of the CELLER8® PEMF Pets Mat is its removable, washable cover. Recognising that pets can be playful and sometimes messy, CELLER8® has designed the mat with an easy-to-clean cover, ensuring a hygienic and comfortable space for pets to rest.

Key Features:

Protective Mat Cover – Keeps the mat clean and durable

– Keeps the mat clean and durable Easy To Use – Includes preset and custom programmes

– Includes preset and custom programmes Portable – Suitable for use anywhere, anytime

– Suitable for use anywhere, anytime Rechargeable Battery – Provides up to 44 hours of use

– Provides up to 44 hours of use Powerful Therapy – Delivers up to 100 Gauss

Additionally, the controller can be used separately or alongside the mat, allowing for targeted PEMF therapy sessions, providing a versatile two-in-one solution for pets.

“We’re excited to introduce the CELLER8® PEMF Pets Mat, which reflects our commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of both humans and animals,” said Andy, CEO and Founder of CELLER8. “With its advanced therapy capabilities and practical design, we believe this mat will make a significant difference in the lives of pets and their owners.”

The CELLER8® PEMF Pets Mat is now available for purchase via the CELLER8® website and selected retailers. To learn more or place an order, visit https://celler8.com/products/celler8-small-pet-package.