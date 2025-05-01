Heating Hardship: Half of Over-50s in the UK Cut Back on Warmth This Winter

New figures from a YouGov survey commissioned by Age Care Bathrooms reveal that 50% of people aged 50 and above in the UK faced challenges affording heating during the winter.

The results underscore how sharply rising energy bills are impacting older people — particularly those living with reduced mobility, chronic health issues, or fixed retirement incomes.

Of those surveyed, 25.4% admitted to reducing their heating use due to financial pressures, while a further 24.7% took alternative measures. These included simple but difficult sacrifices like restricting heating to one room or wearing multiple layers throughout the day.

“Behind these statistics are real people — older adults skipping baths, layering up in cold homes, or sitting in unheated rooms to keep energy bills down,” said Sam Davies, founder of Age Care Bathrooms. “We’re talking about a generation that should be able to feel safe and warm at home, yet too many are forced into energy-saving tactics that can impact their well-being.”

Everyday Adjustments

The survey captured the extent to which older adults adapted their routines:

Nearly two-thirds (60.9%) dressed in layers indoors to stay warm

35.6% limited heating to specific times of day using timers

22.5% avoided using hot water for bathing

3.4% spent time in heated public spaces like libraries or shops.

Regional Gaps in Winter Comfort

The level of hardship varied notably between regions. In Wales, 35% cut back on heating, and fewer than half (45.3%) reported no difficulty affording warmth — the lowest level nationwide. Scotland saw 27.9% of respondents doing the same, while the East of England reported the least hardship, with only 21.6% cutting back and 53.1% stating they had no trouble staying warm.

“These regional differences tell a wider story — about inequality in infrastructure, local energy support, housing conditions, and income levels,” Davies noted. “Older adults in some parts of the UK are much more vulnerable to winter hardship than others.”

Home Improvements in Demand

Asked which home upgrades would have the greatest positive effect during the winter, the majority pointed to improved heating and insulation:

30.2% prioritised more efficient heating

21.9% chose better insulation. Together, these show a strong demand for enhanced energy efficiency.

Preparing for Future Winters

With energy bills expected to remain high and uncertainty around government aid, these results suggest a brewing crisis for an ageing UK population.

“This isn’t just a winter issue — it’s a public health concern,” Davies warned. “Cold homes can trigger or worsen respiratory problems, increase the risk of falls, and lead to isolation and poor mental health. We need to treat this with the urgency it deserves.”

Age Care Bathrooms is urging decision-makers to take action by:

Evaluating existing winter fuel schemes

Making grants easier to access

Boosting public awareness of available support.

“No one should be sitting in a cold house because they’re afraid to put the heating on,” added Davies. “There’s a growing number of people silently struggling behind closed doors — and unless we act, those numbers will only rise.”

Survey Methodology

This research was conducted by YouGov on behalf of Age Care Bathrooms in March 2025. The online survey sampled 1,008 UK residents aged 50+, with data weighted to reflect national demographics.