Northern England Emerges as the UK’s Leader in Erectile Dysfunction Prescriptions

According to new data released by Click2Pharmacy, northern parts of England are prescribing erectile dysfunction (ED) treatments at significantly higher rates than the national average—nearly 1.5 times more frequently in some areas.

An analysis of NHS prescription figures shows that GPs in Lincolnshire issue ED medication at a rate of 84.66 prescriptions per 10,000 residents each month—almost 50% above the UK-wide average of 64.6.

The findings highlight a pronounced North-South split. The North East and Yorkshire led the rankings with 106.4 prescriptions per 10,000 people monthly. Lincolnshire was closely followed by Humber and North Yorkshire (83.45) and South Yorkshire (83.06) in the list of high-prescribing areas.

Conversely, North West London recorded the lowest monthly figure, with only 44.77 prescriptions per 10,000 people. The Midlands had the fewest ED prescriptions as a whole, with a monthly average of just 49.5 per 10,000 residents.

Interestingly, while Greater London is said to have the country’s highest rate of ED cases, it only placed fourth in prescription rates, with 63.1 issued per 10,000 people per month.

The study, which utilised Open Prescribing NHS data, revealed that a total of 4.7 million ED prescriptions were issued in the UK during 2025, at a cost of £15.7 million to the NHS.

“These findings help us better understand how we can support men’s health needs across different regions,” said Dr Hussain Ahmad MUDr/MD, Consultant Practitioner at Click2Pharmacy.

“We’re committed to making treatment more accessible for everyone, regardless of where they live.”