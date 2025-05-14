Piers Day Urges Action on Rising Loneliness Crisis Among UK Young Men

Award-winning Mental Health Coach and Life Talks podcast host Piers Day has launched a nationwide initiative to tackle the growing loneliness epidemic among teenage boys and young men across the UK. Renowned for his sincere and compassionate approach to mental wellbeing, Piers is now focusing on what he sees as one of the country’s most neglected mental health concerns.

Recent statistics from the Campaign to End Loneliness show that more than one in three males aged 16 to 24 say they feel lonely “often or always” — a figure that has more than doubled in just five years. Meanwhile, the Office for National Statistics has found that young men in this bracket are three times less likely than women to seek help for their mental health, despite facing equivalent emotional challenges. NHS figures have also revealed a 22% rise in A&E admissions for mental health issues among young men, with isolation and loss of direction cited as key drivers.

Piers believes the issue is particularly severe in the weeks and months following major academic milestones. “We push boys to work hard and focus on exams, but no one prepares them for the moment after. The structure disappears, peer groups break apart, and suddenly they’re expected to just get on with it, alone. That silence is damaging,” he said.

To address this, his new project will provide a blend of in-person workshops, digital tools, and peer-led coaching aimed specifically at young men going through life transitions. Rather than taking a clinical route, the initiative focuses on helping individuals rediscover identity and purpose through meaningful human connection. “Loneliness isn’t just about being physically alone. It’s about emotional disconnection, and it can lead to serious mental health consequences if left unaddressed,” Piers explained.

The programme is already making an impact. Tom, 18, had become isolated and was failing at college after his best friend moved away. Following six weeks of sessions with Piers, he’s now back in education and volunteering. Jake, 22, was using alcohol to cope after dropping out of university. After receiving coaching, he’s now sober, running a small business, and reconnecting with his family. Matt, 16, who felt like an outsider post-GCSEs, shared: “Talking with Piers made me realise I’m not broken. I just needed someone to listen.”

This new venture builds on the success of Piers’ Life Talks podcast, known for its candid discussions on subjects such as trauma, family dynamics, anger, and recovery. One notable episode featuring entrepreneur Jim Francis, exploring childhood’s long-lasting effects, resonated deeply with both parents and young people. Piers emphasises a non-pharmaceutical route to healing. “People don’t always need pills — they need perspective, and someone to help them find it.”

After recently recovering from a health scare of his own, Piers is channelling his energy into rolling out the project across schools, colleges, and local communities. He’s currently inviting educational institutions and organisations to collaborate. “This isn’t therapy. It’s something far more basic and more powerful — human connection,” he said. “We need to make it okay for young men to say they feel lost and we need to show them that speaking up is not weakness — it’s the beginning of strength.”