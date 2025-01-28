CINMAYA Earns Nomination for LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards 2025

CINMAYA has been shortlisted for the prestigious LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards 2025, recognising its transformational personal development and wellbeing programmes.

CINMAYA, a provider of personal development programmes and wellbeing retreats, has announced its nomination for the highly regarded LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards 2025. This recognition underscores CINMAYA’s commitment to enhancing personal growth and wellbeing while highlighting the transformative potential of holistic energetic practices.

For nearly ten years, the Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards have celebrated organisations leading the way in innovation and excellence, showcasing their positive impact on individuals worldwide. CINMAYA is proud to stand among these exceptional businesses driving change in the health and wellness sector.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend towards spiritual practices such as mindfulness, meditation, and yoga as individuals seek to counterbalance the stresses of modern life. With increasing numbers adopting these rituals, they are becoming key tools for fostering mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing. Studies reveal a significant surge in mindfulness practices, as millions incorporate them into their daily routines.

Being shortlisted for this award is a landmark moment for CINMAYA, acknowledging the organisation’s dedication to delivering meaningful programmes that empower individuals to achieve holistic wellbeing.



“This nomination reflects the unwavering dedication to creating truly impactful programs that deeply support individuals in their pursuit of holistic wellbeing,” said Mikhaël Akasha, the founder of CINMAYA. “It is an immense privilege to guide individuals, groups, and teams along their unique journey toward meaningful growth, enabling them to experience profound transformations that resonate throughout their lives. True growth occurs when we courageously heal our conditioning and traumas, allowing our authentic selves to emerge and shine. It is about making connections and supporting individuals in their quest for a truly fulfilling life.”

CINMAYA’s recognition in these awards reinforces its mission to help individuals seamlessly integrate spiritual practices into their daily lives while nurturing personal development. By embracing holistic approaches, CINMAYA seeks to inspire cultural change that champions personal growth, creativity, and social transformation.

As the company celebrates its nomination for the LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards 2025, it remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting holistic health and wellbeing. For further details about CINMAYA and its services, please visit https://cinmaya.com.