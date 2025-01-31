Drive With Greater Confidence This Winter Using DVSA’s Online Learning Resource

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has introduced a new e-learning course aimed at helping the millions of drivers who feel anxious about travelling in wintry weather.

A recent study commissioned by Isuzu* found that nearly 73% of drivers experience worry or nervousness when driving in icy, snowy, or cold conditions. Key concerns include icy roads, limited visibility, fog, and the risk of getting stranded in the snow.

The Official DVSA Guide to Winter Driving e-learning course is designed to boost driver confidence, help maintain vehicles for winter weather, and teach safe driving techniques for handling wet, snowy, windy, foggy, and icy conditions.

The course has already received outstanding feedback, with one user rating it 5 stars and commenting: “Very easy, informative e-learning experience with lots of great tips/advice for ALL drivers. Drivers are too guilty of becoming complacent after years of driving and adapt poor driving habits. Constant reminders need to be given to reinforce the dangers of driving in poor weather conditions.”

Priced at just £3.60, the course provides 30 days of access on a laptop, smartphone, or tablet. It takes around 30 minutes to complete and includes interactive exercises, video tutorials, and a voiceover feature for ease of use.

Alongside the Guide to Winter Driving, DVSA has also released the Official DVSA Guide to Better Driving. Available as a book and an e-learning course , Better Driving helps drivers to understand the effects of mood and attitude on their driving and learn practical strategies for dealing with stressful situations. It’s particularly useful for nervous drivers or for people who drive a lot for work.

Everyone will benefit from using this eLearning course. It is suitable for drivers of all abilities, from learner car drivers and their driving instructors to professional drivers of vans, large goods vehicles, buses and coaches.