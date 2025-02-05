British Expat’s Memoir Reveals Life Under Myanmar’s Military Regime

Marking Four Years Since the Coup, “Red Moons and Silent Truths” Sheds Light on a Neglected Crisis

From teaching abroad to experiencing political turmoil firsthand, Lydia Goldman’s memoir, Red Moons and Silent Truths, recounts her time in Myanmar during the initial weeks of the country’s 2021 military coup. Released to coincide with the coup’s fourth anniversary, the book highlights a crisis that remains largely overlooked on the global stage.

Goldman arrived in Yangon in 2020, excited for a fresh start as an international schoolteacher and a volunteer with a local charity. However, her plans quickly changed when Myanmar descended into chaos. On 1st February 2021, the military seized power, cutting off electricity and internet access—altering life in the country overnight.

Addressing issues of mental health, political upheaval, and cultural understanding, the memoir provides an unfiltered account of life during one of Myanmar’s most turbulent periods.

“The situation in Myanmar remains critical,” says Goldman. “By releasing this book, I wanted to give a voice to unheard stories of Burmese civilians. Releasing the book on this significant date is my way of honouring the resilience of those who continue to strive for peace and democracy.”

The book’s release is particularly timely. According to recent UN data, over 3.5 million people in Myanmar are internally displaced, while 18 million require humanitarian assistance. Despite Myanmar ranking as the world’s second most severe conflict in December 2024—behind only Palestine and ahead of Syria and Ukraine—the crisis continues to receive little international attention.

“The world barely knows Myanmar as a country, and it’s so hard to see,” says Meredith Bunn, Founder of Skills for Humanity, a nonprofit organisation providing aid and support across Myanmar. “Things are really difficult right now. As foreigners, it’s hard to feel like it’s our place to speak out for the country, but it’s impossible to get the world to listen otherwise.”

Red Moons and Silent Truths is available for pre-order now and will be released in bookshops nationwide and via online retailers from 18th March 2025. Pre-orders can be placed at https://sleepylionpublishing.com/product/red-moons-and-silent-truths/