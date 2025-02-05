Victoria Hargrave of The Tanning Room Group Recognised with Prestigious Entrepreneurial Businesswoman Award

Victoria Hargrave, founder and CEO of The Tanning Room Group, has been honoured with the Entrepreneurial Businesswoman: Consumer & Retail award at the Great British Businesswoman Awards. The distinguished ceremony, hosted at Leonardo Royal London St Paul’s, celebrated the achievements of outstanding women in business across the UK.

A highly accomplished entrepreneur, Victoria Hargrave has gained widespread recognition for her contributions to the beauty and tanning industry. In addition to her success with The Tanning Room Group, she has also been commended for launching her own self-tan brand, Beau Bronzage, into the UK market.

The Great British Businesswoman Awards acknowledge the success of women making a significant impact across various sectors. The Entrepreneurial Businesswoman: Consumer & Retail category is particularly competitive, recognising individuals who have demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial vision and business expertise within the consumer and retail industries.

Upon receiving the award, Victoria Hargrave expressed her appreciation, saying:

“I was so shocked and couldn’t believe it when my name was called. I am deeply honoured to receive this award. It is a testament to my team’s hard work and dedication at The Tanning Room Group. Winning multiple awards, including recognition for Beau Bronzage, motivates me to continue driving change in the tanning industry and offering exceptional services and products to our clients.”

For more details about The Tanning Room Group and Beau Bronzage, please visit www.tanningroom.co.uk or www.beaubronzage.co.uk.