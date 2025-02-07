Spudos Brings Sustainable Crisps to UK Screens on 13th February

Spudos is set to make an appearance on Dragons’ Den on Thursday, 13th February at 8pm on BBC One, hoping to impress the Dragons with their innovative crisps concept. Spudos offers unseasoned crisps that consumers can flavour themselves using one of eight delicious Spud Dust seasonings. Produced in the UK, Spudos crisps come in home-compostable packaging and refillable tubs, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional crisp brands.

Each year, people in the UK consume a staggering six billion packets of crisps, most of which are non-recyclable and ultimately end up in landfill, polluting the oceans, or being incinerated. Del Currie, co-founder of Spudos, explained his motivation for launching the brand:

“I started shopping more sustainably myself, but being a crisps addict, I was still sneaking off for a cheeky bag of crisps and feeling guilty throwing that empty packet in the bin.”

Determined to find a more eco-friendly solution, Currie joined forces with business partner Chris Neal to create Spudos.

Currie recalled a childhood memory that inspired the concept:

“I remembered getting Salt n Shake when I was a kid and feeling like a chef cooking my own crisps.”

Recognising that crisps had remained largely unchanged for the past 70 years, the duo saw an opportunity to reinvent them with a fun, interactive experience while also benefiting the environment.

The Spudos crisp kit includes a large 500g bag of crisps—equivalent to approximately 16 standard packets—along with reusable Shake Bags and a choice of Spud Dust seasonings. To enjoy, simply add crisps to a Shake Bag, sprinkle on your preferred seasoning, shake well, and tuck in. Unlike conventional crisp packaging, all disposable materials used by Spudos are home-compostable, ensuring that no waste lingers in the environment for decades.

Curious to see how Spudos fared in the Den? Tune in on 13th February to find out!