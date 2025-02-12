Pointspay Unveils First Shopify Plugin to Enhance Retailer Engagement with Flying Blue+

Pointspay, an innovative marketing and payment solution, has introduced a new Shopify plugin designed to help online retailers attract, convert, and retain customers more effectively than ever before.

This initial version has been launched specifically for Flying Blue+, the new payment method introduced earlier this year through a partnership with Pointspay.

The Shopify plugin offers a seamless and efficient alternative to API integrations for merchants using Shopify for their e-commerce operations. Retailers can simply download the Flying Blue+ plugin from the Shopify App Store, configure the settings, and complete a test transaction—all within just a few minutes.

“Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential infrastructure for commerce,” said Jasper Mulder, Chief Growth Officer at Pointspay. “We are thrilled to be part of Shopify’s ecosystem and to offer a solution that is engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security. With Pointspay’s new plugin, merchants can quickly tap into the power of loyalty programs, enhancing their customer experience and driving growth.”

Several brands have already integrated Pointspay into their online shopping platforms, including Oger, Diamond Point, and Polaar, highlighting the increasing adoption of the solution among retailers looking to harness loyalty programmes for customer engagement and long-term retention.

For further details, visit https://www.pointspay.com/