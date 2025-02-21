Should You Choose a Refurbished iPhone Over Apple’s New iPhone 16E?

Apple has introduced the iPhone 16E, its latest budget-friendly model, priced at £599. However, for the same price, consumers may find better value in a certified refurbished iPhone 15 Pro, which can be purchased for as little as £565 on platforms such as BackMarket.

Designed as an entry-level device, the iPhone 16E is aimed at budget-conscious buyers. Yet, for a similar investment, a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro offers a far more powerful A17 Pro chip, a triple-lens camera system, and premium features typically found in flagship models.

Sam Wilson, Founder of Gadget GoGo, a leading platform for trading in and purchasing refurbished tech, explains: “Many assume buying new is always best, but a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro can offer more power, better features, and even cost less.”

Beyond cost savings, opting for a refurbished device is also a more sustainable choice. The world is facing a growing e-waste crisis, with 62 million tonnes generated in 2022—an 82% increase since 2010. By 2030, this figure is expected to reach 82 million tonnes, with smartphones playing a major role in the issue. Extending the lifespan of a device is an easy but effective way to help combat electronic waste.

Wilson adds: “Every refurbished iPhone sold is one less device wasted and a step toward tackling e-waste. Extending a phone’s lifespan isn’t just good for your wallet—it’s a smarter choice for the planet.”

With strict refurbishment standards ensuring like-new performance, choosing a certified refurbished iPhone allows consumers to enjoy top-tier technology while making a more environmentally friendly decision.

For those looking to upgrade without overspending, a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro may be the better choice.