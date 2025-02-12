SEA LIFE London Aquarium Celebrates Girls in Science Day with Exclusive VIP Tour for London Students

To mark the UN’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science, SEA LIFE London Aquarium treated four female students from St Ann’s School in London to an exclusive VIP tour, offering an unforgettable experience for these young science enthusiasts.

The special day began with a unique tour featuring puppets and interactive play, allowing the students to immerse themselves in the world of marine science. From meeting the expert team and discovering underwater artefacts to engaging with sensory exploration, the girls were given a hands-on insight into the fascinating world of ocean life. As part of Merlin’s Magic Wand’s mission to create joy and lasting memories for children in need, the event celebrated the students’ curiosity and passion for marine science.

During the tour, the girls had the opportunity to explore SEA LIFE London Aquarium’s diverse marine habitats, including its mesmerising ocean tunnels and tranquil wave exhibits. Along the way, they encountered a variety of sea creatures, from starfish and rays to majestic sharks and sea turtles, gaining an up-close appreciation of marine biodiversity.

“This experience is all about sparking curiosity and exploring the sounds, smells, colours, and magic waiting for us under the ocean,” said Catherine Pritchard, General Manager of SEA LIFE London Aquarium. “It was truly heartwarming to watch these young girls immerse themselves in the world of marine life. We hope the day creates memories for them for years to come.”

Combining education, adventure, and interactive learning, the students from St Ann’s School were able to experience science in a dynamic and engaging way. As part of the Merlin’s Magic Wand initiative, the event underscored the importance of inclusivity and ensuring all children have equal access to educational opportunities.

“Merlin’s Magic Wand is dedicated to giving children magical experiences that spark joy and imagination,” said Rebecca Hudson-Betts, Project Manager at Merlin’s Magic Wand. “Being able to celebrate Girls in Science Day with this extraordinary experience was a joy, and we are thrilled to inspire the students at St Ann’s school.”

The event showcased the impact of hands-on learning and immersive experiences in encouraging a love for science and technology in young minds.

This session also marked the launch of a ‘London Under the Sea’-themed playground, set to open at St Ann’s School in Hanwell, London, this March, in collaboration with Merlin’s Magic Wand and London Merlin Entertainment attractions.