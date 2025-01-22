CELLER8® Establishes US Office in California to Cater to Rising Demand for Wellness Solutions

CELLER8®, a leading UK-based brand of PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) devices, has proudly announced the opening of its new office in California. This strategic expansion is a significant milestone for the company as it works to meet the growing demand for its innovative wellness products in the United States.

Renowned for their quality, ease of use, and effectiveness, CELLER8®’s PEMF devices are designed to support cellular health. PEMF therapy uses gentle electromagnetic pulses to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes at the cellular level. CELLER8®’s product range offers a non-invasive wellness solution, delivering benefits such as improved circulation, reduced pain and inflammation, and enhanced recovery.

“Opening our US office is a crucial step in responding to the tremendous growth in demand for our products across the USA,” stated Andy Smith, Founder of CELLER8®. “We are committed to ensuring that our customers receive the best service and support. With our dedicated US office, we can now provide faster deliveries, expert local advice, and improved after-sales care for our American customers.”

From 20th January 2025, customers in the US will be able to shop through CELLER8®’s dedicated American website at https://celler8.us/. This platform offers the complete range of CELLER8® devices and accessories, with added benefits including quicker delivery and responsive customer support provided by the California-based team.

This development underscores CELLER8®’s commitment to empowering individuals worldwide with advanced, accessible wellness solutions. The establishment of the California office is not merely a logistical enhancement but also a demonstration of CELLER8®’s dedication to serving the growing community of biohackers and PEMF enthusiasts across the United States.

PEMF therapy and biohacking continue to gain popularity as individuals seek non-invasive methods to optimise their health. CELLER8®’s products align with this trend, providing cutting-edge technology to help users achieve their wellness goals effectively and efficiently.

For further information or assistance, US customers can contact CELLER8®’s new office directly via email at mailto:[email protected].

As CELLER8® continues its expansion, the company remains dedicated to delivering innovative wellness technologies designed to enhance health, recovery, and overall well-being.