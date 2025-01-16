The Chameleon Agency Welcomes Two Dynamic New Team Members

The Chameleon Agency, known for delivering impactful and purpose-led events, is delighted to announce the arrival of two exceptional professionals to its team. With their unique expertise and passion for the events industry, Millie and Carla are set to inject new energy and innovation into the agency as it continues creating remarkable experiences for its clients in 2025 and beyond.

Meet Millie

Millie brings an impressive 15 years of experience in the events sector, having worked with some of the world’s most recognisable brands, including Google, YouTube, Manchester United, TalkTalk, Hyundai, and Nike. Renowned for her ability to connect with clients and turn their visions into reality, Millie combines creativity and precision with a deep understanding of her clients’ aspirations.

As a half-Italian supermum to her energetic 2-year-old son, Luca, Millie is no stranger to managing a busy life. Outside of crafting standout events and chasing after her son, she enjoys weightlifting and indulging in her passion for Prosecco. A lifelong Manchester United supporter and a skilled Italian cook, Millie’s lasagne is as impressive as her deadlifting prowess.

Joining The Chameleon Agency as Client Services Manager, Millie looks forward to collaborating with clients in 2025 to produce impactful, meaningful events that leave a lasting impression.

Meet Carla

Carla steps into her role at The Chameleon Agency as a Junior Producer, equipped with a First-Class degree in Events Management and valuable practical experience from her previous role in the industry. Carla’s keen eye for detail and enthusiasm for curating memorable event experiences make her a fantastic addition to the fast-paced world of event production.

A devoted foodie and travel enthusiast, Carla loves discovering new cuisines and cultures, drawing inspiration for her creative projects from her global adventures. Her passion for exploration ensures she brings fresh ideas and perspectives to every event she produces.

As part of The Chameleon Agency, Carla is eager to immerse herself in every stage of event production, from brainstorming creative concepts to executing high-impact experiences that exceed expectations.

A Promising Future for The Chameleon Agency

“We are delighted to welcome Millie and Carla to our team,” said Joe Gilliver, Founder & Executive Producer of The Chameleon Agency. “Their talent, energy, and passion for the events industry perfectly align with our mission to create extraordinary experiences for our clients. We’re excited for the ideas and expertise they will bring to our projects in 2025 and beyond.”

To learn more about The Chameleon Agency and its services, visit https://www.thechameleonagency.com.