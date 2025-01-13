Bed Nerdz Launches Individual Sex Toy Range for Personalised Pleasure

Bed Nerdz, renowned for its luxury curated sex toy gift boxes, has unveiled its premium range of toys as standalone products, allowing customers to personalise their pleasure with the same exceptional quality and design.

Since launching in early 2024, Bed Nerdz has captivated customers with its luxurious gift boxes, expertly curated to enhance intimacy and inspire playful discovery in the bedroom. With this new offering, the brand is expanding its appeal to those who wish to explore individual products without committing to a complete box.

Damien Muretti, Co-Founder of Bed Nerdz, shared, “Our curated sex toy boxes have always been about using our expertise to offer a selection of premium products, perfectly matched in one bundle, to allow customers to experience new levels of pleasure. We’ve helped our customers explore intimacy that feels both luxurious and adventurous and to experiment with toys they might not have tried otherwise.

“Now, with the launch of individual product purchases, we’re giving customers even more freedom to personalise their experience. Whether you’re looking to try a specific toy or build your own bespoke collection, you can count on the same high standards of quality and innovation that define Bed Nerdz. We hope we can continue to empower our customers to explore what brings them pleasure in a way that’s unique to them.”

To celebrate this exciting launch, Bed Nerdz has highlighted three of the standout toys now available individually:

SUMMER (£49.99): Designed for adventurous pleasure-seekers, SUMMER, the double penetrative vibrator, offers a unique dual-stimulation experience.

JESSE (£49.99): Featuring air-pulse technology, JESSE, the clitoral stimulation toy, offers a whole new level of pleasure. This sleek, compact device is designed to deliver precise stimulation, creating waves of sensation.

SANDY (£49.99): For those looking to spice up both solo and partner play, SANDY, the remote-controlled bullet vibrator, is a must-have. This powerhouse offers intense vibrations controlled via a wireless remote, giving users the freedom to explore pleasure in new and exciting ways.

With this move beyond their acclaimed curated gift boxes, Bed Nerdz invites customers to curate their own experiences, choosing toys that resonate with their individual preferences and desires.

Explore the new individual collection and elevate your intimate moments with Bed Nerdz by visiting www.bednerdz.com.