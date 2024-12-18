Scuba Santas Bring Festive Cheer to The Lake

Divers dressed as Santa Claus, elves, and reindeer plunged into the waters of The Lake for the annual Scuba Santas event, raising hundreds of pounds for charity. Organised by InDepth Dive Club, the festive gathering saw participants braving the cold water to support a good cause while enjoying mince pies, bacon rolls, and a highly successful raffle.

The event raised funds for two vital charities: Headway – Gloucestershire, which provides support to individuals living with brain injuries, and DDRC (Diving Diseases Research Centre), a Plymouth-based facility offering recompression treatment for divers experiencing decompression sickness.

The choice of charities is particularly meaningful to James Neal, Diving Officer for InDepth Dive Club, who survived a subarachnoid haemorrhage 11 years ago and was told he would never dive again.

“It was fantastic to see so many divers getting into the festive spirit and supporting these vital charities,” said James Neal. “The weather was brilliant, the dive site was buzzing, and everyone had a lot of fun.

“We cooked and gave away 4 kilograms of bacon and 80 mince pies, ensuring everyone on site enjoyed a morning treat. Chocolate was a close second to the ever popular bacon butties!”

The raffle proved to be a highlight of the event, raising several hundred pounds for the selected charities. Although originally planned as a late-season club dive, the turnout and generosity of participants transformed the day into a resounding success. Divers from various dive clubs and centres came together, creating a festive and lively atmosphere.

The Lake, known for its clear limestone-filtered waters, provided a stunning backdrop for the event. A popular destination for open-water swimming, diving, and paddle-boarding, The Lake also offers expert coaching and instruction for beginners, making it a hub for outdoor activities.

Paul Breen, Outdoor Activities Manager at The Lake, commented:

“We were delighted to host the Scuba Santas event. It’s a fantastic initiative that combines festive fun with raising money for worthwhile causes.

“The Lake provides an ideal environment for open water activities, and it was great to see so many people enjoying it on our final weekend of the year!”

The success of this year’s event has already inspired plans for Scuba Santas 2025, which will take place on 13 December 2025.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who helped organise the event and especially to the companies that generously donated prizes for the raffle,” added James Neal. “We’re already looking forward to making next year’s Scuba Santas even bigger and better!”