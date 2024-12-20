The Big Family Retreat: A Captivating New Festival for Families in Pembrokeshire

Reconnect, Recharge, and Rekindle the Joy of Family Adventures

Following the remarkable success of The Big Retreat Festival, the organisers are thrilled to unveil their latest venture: The Big Family Retreat. Scheduled for 29 May to 1 June 2025, this enchanting new festival is crafted specifically for families with young children, offering a weekend brimming with discovery, wellness, and extraordinary experiences.

As a sister event to the well-established The Big Retreat Festival, which is set to run from 23 to 26 May 2024, The Big Family Retreat places its primary focus on families with younger children. While The Big Retreat continues to welcome families, the new festival delivers a more tailored experience for parents and little ones.

Nestled in the picturesque Pembrokeshire countryside, The Big Family Retreat invites families to reconnect with each other, recharge their energy, and make cherished memories in an intimate and immersive setting.

“While The Big Retreat Festival will always remain family-friendly, we recognised the need to create something just for families—a space where parents and children alike could truly connect, grow, and share new experiences together,” says Amber Lort-Phillips, Founder of The Big Family Retreat. “This is about celebrating the magic of family life in a way that only a dedicated event like this can achieve.”

The Big Family Retreat promises a journey filled with imagination, wonder, and bonding opportunities. Key highlights include:

An Epic Quest: Families will engage in a storytelling adventure, gathering coins from mystical realms to unlock the secrets of Cerridwen’s Cauldron.

From wild bushcraft, sports, and water adventures to creative workshops and wellness sessions, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Evening Magic: As night falls, the festival transforms into an enchanting world, culminating in the breathtaking Forest Masquerade Ball—a celebration of creativity, unity, and wonder.

Further details on the festival line-up will be announced in the New Year.

With a limited capacity of 300 families, this exclusive event ensures a personalised and immersive atmosphere, where every moment counts.

While The Big Retreat Festival caters to a diverse audience of all ages and interests, The Big Family Retreat has been designed in response to the growing demand for an event that focuses entirely on the needs, wellbeing, and happiness of families.

“Parents often tell us they’re looking for opportunities to reconnect with their children without distractions,” explains Amber. “By designing a retreat exclusively for families, we’re creating a space where parents and kids can share magical moments together, surrounded by the beautiful Pembrokeshire countryside.”

The Big Family Retreat encourages families to swap screens and busy schedules for hands-on activities, shared stories, and the joys of being fully present together.

Featuring mindfulness workshops, nature-inspired activities, and wellness-focused sessions, the retreat prioritises meaningful connections and renewal. From woodland den-building to starry bedtime stories, every experience is designed to nurture family bonds and create lasting memories.

“This isn’t about cramming every second with activities—it’s about creating space for families to breathe, laugh, and bond,” Amber adds. “It’s a celebration of the simple, magical moments that matter most.”

Tickets for this exclusive event will go on sale on 12 January 2025, with spaces limited to just 300 families. Visit www.thebigfamilyretreat.com to join the waitlist and secure early access to tickets.

Don’t miss the chance to give your family an unforgettable experience.